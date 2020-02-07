 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida teacher skips sex, just does cocaine and Fentanyl with two teens. Unfortunately one of them died before the Rock and Roll   (wfla.com) divider line
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
That would be a pretty good reimagining of Weekend at Bernie's. Teacher accidentally ODs his student, and has to spend the rest of the day making everyone think he's still alive, culminating in the dead kid Bernie'ing his way through a set at the school's annual battle of the bands. And of course the comedic tension will come from everyone thinking that the teacher is interested in the student from a pervert angle when he's just puppeting the kid's limbs around in order to not go to prison.

Time to clear my appointments.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a strange video. Trees, a window, two people talking in the background, fin...
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"She was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center."

Soon to be transferred to Country Crock Prison.
 
Tman144
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Pasco County.
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: "She was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center."

Soon to be transferred to Country Crock Prison.


WTF? Land O' Lakes is in Minnesota. They stealing our shiat?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The new "just say no" drug course is "you aren't familiar with good scag, how can you tell it from fentanyl?"  Just like rotting penis or death in traffic.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: "She was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center."

Soon to be transferred to Country Crock Prison.


I can't believe it's not jail!
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cagey B: That would be a pretty good reimagining of Weekend at Bernie's. Teacher accidentally ODs his student, and has to spend the rest of the day making everyone think he's still alive, culminating in the dead kid Bernie'ing his way through a set at the school's annual battle of the bands. And of course the comedic tension will come from everyone thinking that the teacher is interested in the student from a pervert angle when he's just puppeting the kid's limbs around in order to not go to prison.

Time to clear my appointments.


Gotta be honest - I'd watch it.
 
zang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An "18-year-old boy" victimized by a 20-year-old woman.  Huh.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why anyone would want to speedball....
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was definitely topless while cutting out those fat lines.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is she hot? Before the drugs I mean.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: dothemath: "She was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center."

Soon to be transferred to Country Crock Prison.

I can't believe it's not jail!


Butter!
Margerine!
Butter!
Margerine!
Butter!Cocaine!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hammettman: We Ate the Necco Wafers: dothemath: "She was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center."

Soon to be transferred to Country Crock Prison.

I can't believe it's not jail!

Butter!
Margerine!
Butter!
Margerine!
Butter!Cocaine!


Oh shiat. The tub of butter is talking to me.

This is some good shiat, ma'am.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd do Fentanyl with her, or something.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah. Well... I attended Juilliard... I'm a graduate of the Harvard business school. I travel quite extensively. I lived through the Black Plague and had a pretty good time during that. I've seen the EXORCIST ABOUT A HUNDRED AND SIXTY-SEVEN TIMES, AND IT KEEPS GETTING FUNNIER EVERY SINGLE TIME I SEE IT... NOT TO MENTION THE FACT THAT YOU'RE TALKING TO A DEAD GUY... NOW WHAT DO YOU THINK?!?!?!?!? You think I'm qualified?
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've said it before - Fentanyl is the reason I won't touch cocaine ever again.

And I really REALLY liked cocaine back in the day... and I'd love to do it again.  But I don't want to die because someone decided it was a good idea to cut my coke with Fentanyl.

I'll just stick with weed from the legal dispensaries.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 627x376]

I'd do Fentanyl with her, or something.


Hmm orange jumpsuit, private cell, yeah we might have something here.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Teachers, if you're going to ruin your life for a "good time" with your students, can you at the very least do so without killing them?

/Drugs are bad, sex is safer.
//Safe sex is saferer.
 
Report