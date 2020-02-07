 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Feel sorry for billionaire Jeff Bezos, he was just hit with $16,800 in parking fines while renovating his $34m DC home. So like it will take him about .000002 of a second of work for him to pay it off   (wusa9.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It'd be a damn shame if that AWS server holding all those parking violations--hell, ALL the city's parking violations somehow melted down and all the records were lost. A damn shame...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"work"
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
in the last 2 years his wealth has gone up by $70bn (approx) - that means $16,800 would take bezos 15.1 seconds to earn that much money. Even if he's asleep.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope the minor functionary who inconvenienced the rich man was beaten, shaved and sterilized.
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you're rich enough, you can break most laws without consequence. His assistant who paid the tickets would probably be fired if they brought such a miniscule issue to his attention.
 
Report