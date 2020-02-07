 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Woman puts prisoner boyfriend on payroll at Long John Silvers. Because apparently being in prison wasn't punishment enough   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Pennsylvania, Police, Crime, Employment, Butler County, Pennsylvania, Criminal justice, Michele Krzewinski, Butler County, Iowa  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm convinced LJS are a front for money laundering. Who goes there?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: I'm convinced LJS are a front for money laundering. Who goes there?


You can't eat at Old Country Buffet every night...
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She met this guy in state prison and decided she was going to put him on as an employee.


Was she just strolling through random prisons sight seeing or something? If you want to be considered a "journalist," you need to ask questions.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember in the 80s they seemed to be all over the place, after a quick Google there are 3 "near" me. As in 31, 34 and 32 miles away. I thought they were gone.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"A job be nice", says he, "but I'll not be scraping the barnacles off your poop deck."
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I'm convinced LJS are a front for money laundering. Who goes there?


I a few years ago out of nostalgia when I happened upon one in me neighborhood at the tyme. Had me a "chicken and "fish" planks with hush puppies with extra cocktail sauce. I even asked for an extra syde of crumbs. Wasn't quite as good as I remembar.

/Yarrrrgue.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think she misunderstood when he said he was on Long John's staff.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I'm convinced LJS are a front for money laundering. Who goes there?


I had LJS for lunch a couple days ago.
 
