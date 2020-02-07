 Skip to content
(WWSB ABC 7)   The few, the proud, the re-offender. Florida Man has been arrested for the 66th time   (mysuncoast.com) divider line
hackhix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gunning for 69
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They always say do what you love and you will never work a day in your life.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You have to respect his commitment, most others would have given up by now.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F that website autoplay video with MIT Romney's thing.
 
ieerto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They got a name for people like you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ieerto: They got a name for people like you

[Fark user image 425x228]


Yeah .. Henry Earl

/Let us know when this guy breaks 4 digits... Henry is way in the lead
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is broken in this dude's head?  Crap like lead to stupid 3 strikes laws.
 
Report