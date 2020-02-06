 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio) Boobies She thought she was alone when she texted a morning selfie to a friend   (xl1067.iheart.com) divider line
19
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a whole lot of nope.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

not enough beer: That's a whole lot of nope.


Welp, that's a Led Zeppelin earworm.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The average human being inhales approximately 37 spiders every night.

/iirc
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did someone randomly notice that.  Even in the circled pic I can't tell what that is.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: The average human being inhales approximately 37 spiders every night.

/iirc


I'd love to see that scientific study.

/right after I finish "Daddy Longlegs: World's Most Venomous Spider (But Its Jaws Are Too Short)"
 
othmar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
boobies tag
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Spiders on her hood?
I think I've seen that vid already...
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OMG, I touched a human! Get the soap!
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"news".......

It's not news. It's garbage.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That fun feeling when you check your real view mirror, and you see a spider descending down a silk line in your back seat. I think my Subaru has a continuous colony of those spiders that like gasoline.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Spidey senses not tingling, obviously.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to sleep outside a lot as a child and was usually covered with spiders but they were just daddy long legs. The spiders that were native weren't all that venomous so the worst thing might have been a black widow. I guess it's all about some unconscious phobia people have about spiders. I don't get it.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Source that doesn't require you to allow javascript fro dozens of crosslinked sites:

news.com.au
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The IT crowd - Nope
Youtube xRfBo4ljUZU
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cakeman: I used to sleep outside a lot as a child and was usually covered with spiders but they were just daddy long legs. The spiders that were native weren't all that venomous so the worst thing might have been a black widow. I guess it's all about some unconscious phobia people have about spiders. I don't get it.


I used to take regular spider baths, sometimes two a day. I don't see what the big deal is.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spiders are yummy on toast.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: cakeman: I used to sleep outside a lot as a child and was usually covered with spiders but they were just daddy long legs. The spiders that were native weren't all that venomous so the worst thing might have been a black widow. I guess it's all about some unconscious phobia people have about spiders. I don't get it.

I used to take regular spider baths, sometimes two a day. I don't see what the big deal is.


Me neither, it's the fast rats that give me the willies.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sgygus: The average human being inhales approximately 37 spiders every night.

/iirc


The average person eats 7 spiders every time I cook for them.
 
