(CTV News)   Have you resisted the urge to visit your Canadian girlfriend because customs said you weren't allowed to bring 30 dozen eggs? Well subby has good news for you   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I wanted to bring *60* kilograms of dead fish up to Canada??? And I'm not talking about your wife, subby.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't understand why people want to carry huge amounts of food across international borders.  Canada has food.  I promise you.  I've seen it.  They have grocery stores and everything.  They'll sell food to anyone with money.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hell I'd want to bring them the other way because Canada doesn't fark up their eggs by washing them.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you're a small operation farmer and live next to the border and want to hit a market, then this makes sense.
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jtown: I don't understand why people want to carry huge amounts of food across international borders.  Canada has food.  I promise you.  I've seen it.  They have grocery stores and everything.  They'll sell food to anyone with money.


Depending on the Canadian Tyre to US Dollar exchange at the time it could be the prudent move.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But Paul Newman needs 50 eggs!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jtown: I don't understand why people want to carry huge amounts of food across international borders.  Canada has food.  I promise you.  I've seen it.  They have grocery stores and everything.  They'll sell food to anyone with money.


Yes, but it is plastic Canadian money...
 
Report