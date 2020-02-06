 Skip to content
(Salem News 2)   Man denies he fired a paintball gun and instead says he threw a paintball out the window because he was afraid his dog would eat it   (salemnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is full of fail.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can imagine there's someone who thinks "I want to test this paintball gun, but I'm at home, but it's 3 AM, so there shouldn't be anyone outside, so I'll take a potshot at a tree outside from my window." They're stupid, but I can believe it. Eventually they start doing it any time of day and no one seems to really care that much, at least not that they hear about, so whatever.

Sure, it would be smarter for them to do something like get a long cardboard box that's only open on one end, reinforce the hell out of the closed end, and fire into that, indoors. I shoot airgun .22 pellets inside all the time, into an appropriate backstop, and those are much more dangerous than a paintball.

But what kind of prize-winning-level moran decides to start taking shots at pedestrians?! And the firecrackers...I mean WTF?!

His mother told officers there are "plenty" of people in the complex who fire paintball guns out windows at the complex.

Narrator: His mother did not think well on her feet.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image 620x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


now wait just a minizzle
 
rkiller1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotcha!
 
rkiller1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TFA "afraid his dog would eat it"

This is no joke.  Scrubbing out glowing technicolor crap from carpet fibers ain't no fun.

/Don't ask me how I know.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: TFA is full of fail.


This is a thing of beauty though:

.
police say Gilbert's shifting accounts, the fact that he knew where the man was when he was hit by the paintballs, and the fact that he was in a bedroom full of paintball and Airsoft guns, paintballs and firecrackers, lead them to believe he was the culprit.
 
