(NYPost) Five-foot-tall droid gets kicked out of NYC's Bryant Park for "screening" parkgoers for the coronavirus. No word yet if it also wanted to probe them
    Midtown Manhattan, New York City, Manhattan, Infection, Bryant Park, Times Square, 5-foot-tall droid, company Promobot  
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sy Borg, gimme dat, gimme dat .. Sy Borg, gimme da .. Give me the chromium leg ...used to sit on the park bench on the 40th street side where I'd always spend my morning/lunch breaks.
/in the 80s with the rats
//Don't visit Bryant Park much lately but I sure did spend a lot of time there
/// slashes for my Jamaican pot dealer who met me there for so mahney years
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A robot was dispatched to midtown Manhattan to help detect the coronavirus

That almost makes it sound official and not a cheap attempt for publicity by a private company with no real interest in public health.
 
Znuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"So I took a bunch of Oligarch money and built a useless semi-animated advertising platform, that I desperately need to sell thousands of so I'm not found dead in the East river."
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
static.comicvine.comView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They knew better than to send it to Philadelphia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"If your fingers been in contact with any unfamiliar touchscreens within the last 10 minutes please press the ""likely infected"" button."
 
