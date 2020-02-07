 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   China sticks mandatory thermometer up Wuhan's butt   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Vtimlin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sure its fine
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In cases where a person's temperature is abnormal, an inspection team will be sent to their home to investigate further.

So, will this investigation team use clipboards and test strips, or guns and body bags? You'll never know.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Residents have been instructed to take their temperature once a day. Readings can be submitted over the phone, social media apps, and other means. In cases where a person's temperature is abnormal, an inspection team will be sent to their home to investigate further.

Naturally, anyone can just put in a healthy number to the app, regardless. They know this, but I am going to guess they might be able to get a sense for the general areas where illness might be spreading from those who do self report when they start getting symptomatic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DO NOT PANIC
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wuhan Solo debuts the Greedorectal thermometer:

Fark user image
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ALL IS WELL
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure 11 million people trying to get through with an update every day will go very smoothly.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
REPORT YOUR DAILY TEMPERATURE OR FACE POLICE ACTION
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hongkong-Fluey.
Fark user image
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Hongkong-Fluey.
[Fark user image 425x461]


He's got the Kung Flu Grippe
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: baron von doodle: Hongkong-Fluey.
[Fark user image 425x461]

He's got the Kung Flu Grippe


And knowing that character definitely shows my age ;).
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Time to report Southside Johnny to the authorities?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
frinkiac.com
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: In cases where a person's temperature is abnormal, an inspection team will be sent to their home to investigate further.

So, will this investigation team use clipboards and test strips, or guns and body bags? You'll never know.


Fark user image
 
EvilToni [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm sure 11 million people trying to get through with an update every day will go very smoothly.


It's not Iowa, I'm sure it will be fine
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Manager: There seems to be an error. Every temperature field in this database contains the number 37.0.
Analyst: Yes that's correct. Turns out nobody's stupid enough to tell us when their temperature is abnormal.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My temperature?
Fark user image
 
