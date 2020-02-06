 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "US Navy has dismantled its Task Force on Climate Change, which was designed to use the best available science to prepare naval leadership for global shifts in sea levels, melting ice sheets and ocean temperatures"   (ucsusa.org) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just shoot the icebergs. Duh
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They have boats, why do they care about more water?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This plays into Russia's hands as well . They might be the first to lay claim to the north
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
West passage.

Whoops
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: They have boats, why do they care about more water?


Ships and boats park at docks.   Facilities around said docks are at sea level.

That doesn't even begin to touch the geo-political implications of  stressed populations leading to unrest and international tensions as climate change alters the availability of water.

Also, weather.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sithon: This plays into Russia's hands as well . They might be the first to lay claim to the north


Also..this.   The political maneuvering around the Arctic is already an issue.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking dominionists trying to bring about the end of days.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: feckingmorons: They have boats, why do they care about more water?

Ships and boats park at docks.   Facilities around said docks are at sea level.

That doesn't even begin to touch the geo-political implications of  stressed populations leading to unrest and international tensions as climate change alters the availability of water.

Also, weather.


And then there's this;
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2016/06/09/eu​r​ope/britain-royal-navy-warships/index.​html

Ships' cooling systems breaking down due to the water being warmer than the engineers thought it would be.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well maybe they can put that money into actual crew training so they stop running into other ships. And just get rid of the Littoral Combat Ship.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No problem.  The squids can just guess where the thermoclines are.  What's the worst that can happen?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who needs a navy now that we have SPACE FORCE?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sithon: West passage.

Whoops


No you could have put a period after North. It's not a bug, it's a feature.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds like the work of a

Great. Smart. Stable. Sustainable. Stark-raving mad. Genius.




/ To quote Grr, from Invader Zim:  "Yaaaay! We're doooooomed!"
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Farking dominionists trying to bring about the end of days.


This. It's so screamingly obvious now. They are leading the entire world to Jonestown so they can meet Jesus in their lifetime. I wish I was making that up.

/ I'd like to spend the time to find the quotes from the fanatics saying exactly that, including Pompeo saying exactly that, but I'd rather play computer games at this moment.
 
shaggai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool, now the new software will bring up "Here there be Tygers" when they plot in navigation.
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just shoot the icebergs. Duh


Seriously. The Navy blows things up. Climate is NOAA.
 
limboslam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Because climate change means absolutely nothing to the navy. In 100 years, maybe. But today? No.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I ACTUALLY BELIEVE THAT GLOBAL WARMING IS FAKE. I AM VERY INTELLIGENT."
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why worry about something that isn't going to happen?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Jack Sabbath: Farking dominionists trying to bring about the end of days.

This. It's so screamingly obvious now. They are leading the entire world to Jonestown so they can meet Jesus in their lifetime. I wish I was making that up.

/ I'd like to spend the time to find the quotes from the fanatics saying exactly that, including Pompeo saying exactly that, but I'd rather play computer games at this moment.


I say we give them all a ride straight to Jehovah.  Our treat.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Jack Sabbath: Farking dominionists trying to bring about the end of days.

This. It's so screamingly obvious now. They are leading the entire world to Jonestown so they can meet Jesus in their lifetime. I wish I was making that up.

/ I'd like to spend the time to find the quotes from the fanatics saying exactly that, including Pompeo saying exactly that, but I'd rather play computer games at this moment.


But when I suggest it might be preferable to have a war against fascism instead of allow them world domination and destruction, I am the one called bloodthirsty.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Actually, I'm doing more than suggesting it. I'm saying without the will for it, we all really are doomed. Because the enemy is already waging war.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Future generations are so farked.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: CrazyCurt: Jack Sabbath: Farking dominionists trying to bring about the end of days.

This. It's so screamingly obvious now. They are leading the entire world to Jonestown so they can meet Jesus in their lifetime. I wish I was making that up.

/ I'd like to spend the time to find the quotes from the fanatics saying exactly that, including Pompeo saying exactly that, but I'd rather play computer games at this moment.

But when I suggest it might be preferable to have a war against fascism instead of allow them world domination and destruction, I am the one called bloodthirsty.


Not me. I'm down with ya on that one.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Birnone: Why worry about something that isn't going to happen?


no one's worried about you ever making a coherent post
 
redly1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's one thing to argue the cause of global warming....but to bury your head in the sand and deny that there are some major climate changes occuring seems a bit idiotic
 
PunGent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: No problem.  The squids can just guess where the thermoclines are.  What's the worst that can happen?


Sadly, it's not the first time wingnut have put politics ahead of Navy research.

/roast in hell, Trent Lott
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

redly1: It's one thing to argue the cause of global warming....but to bury your head in the sand and deny that there are some major climate changes occuring seems a bit idiotic


Good thing the Navy doesn't have any shore-based facilities that will be affected by sea level rise...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sithon: This plays into Russia's hands as well . They might be the first to lay claim to the north


It plays into both our hands.
It's all part of the deal.
Unless you're not rich, I mean.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

redly1: It's one thing to argue the cause of global warming....but to bury your head in the sand and deny that there are some major climate changes occuring seems a bit idiotic


What's the difference?
How is the first part not idiotic?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Please tell me that there wasn't really such a task force.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mainsail: Dewey Fidalgo: feckingmorons: They have boats, why do they care about more water?

Ships and boats park at docks.   Facilities around said docks are at sea level.

That doesn't even begin to touch the geo-political implications of  stressed populations leading to unrest and international tensions as climate change alters the availability of water.

Also, weather.

And then there's this;
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2016/06/09/eur​ope/britain-royal-navy-warships/index.​html

Ships' cooling systems breaking down due to the water being warmer than the engineers thought it would be.


Oh you fatking idiot. The ships were not intended for the Persian Gulf where they are deployed..  your point is so moot yo mama called asking where you put the cheese whiz
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sithon: This plays into Russia's hands as well . They might be the first to lay claim to the north


You'd think the Navy would be aware of World War II Napoleonic overall history regarding Russia and climate hassles. Then again, there is Trump and his recent pomposity towards the Pentagon.
 
