 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Man wins $94K in the lottery and the first person he calls is his ex-wife. Not to gloat, but because they're still close friends   (mlive.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Michigan, James Bruno, 74-year-old Bruno, winning number hotline, English-language films, Debut albums, The Jackpot, Form of the Good  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2020 at 1:41 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man runs home after winning the lottery
"Honey, I won the lottery! Pack your bags!""Oh my god that's amazing! Where are we going?!"
"I don't care, just pack your bags and get the f*ck out!"

/got nuthin
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What, Sappy tag unavailable?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: What, Sappy tag unavailable?


Subby here and you're right. Sappy tag is better.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hopefully she can point him to some hookers and blow before he wastes any of the money.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mistake #1. didn't refuse the photo and have his name remain private.
Mistake #2. call the Ex right off the bat
Mistake #3. told the kids right away

Probably going to have a know on the door this week from this guy...


And it's gone (original)
Youtube -DT7bX-B1Mg
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's that sound that whip makes?
 
jst3p
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I saw it was a winner my first call was to my ex-wife, who is still a close friend.

Translation: "I called my ex-wife because I haven't been able to get a second date since the divorce and I still want to bang her even though she had no problem finding other relationship partners."
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd call my ex too. To let her know I can now afford to sue her for the divorce settlement she still owes me.
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
he also called just when he was finishing up breakfast, and two hours later when he was on his break at work, and later when he was at the store...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report