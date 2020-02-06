 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Oh, great, anarchists have M1 Abrams tanks now   (thedrive.com)
24
    United States Army, M1 Abrams, Tank, Armoured warfare, Punk rock, similar circled A, South Carolina Army National Guard  
24 Comments
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The biggest story here is that you found some 19Kilos with a sense of humor.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tankers gonna tank.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Well, they don't -have- a tank, they just -use- a tank."
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good thing it wasn't one of these, or the Red Hats would have collectively shiat themselves causing localized flash floods across the nation.
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

That would make me actually feel better.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if that tank crew reports to their company commander or the lead singer of Echo and the Bunnymen.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait... we can have tanks now?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Go ahead... complain about the paint job.  Make fun of it.  I dare you.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be worse..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size

Loved that comic.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What is that thing, anyway?  Looks kind of like a M42 Duster with turret turned around the wrong gun, unless I'm failing badly at being a tank nerd.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cut it out with the negative waves, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"No Masters"?  Really?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

User name checks out.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

else the honk will give u the bonk
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Company car of the United Steelworkers if America.

They work hard. They play harder
 
tarballa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Master P might be the colonel of that tank.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm OK with this.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clueless dumbfarks being clueless dumbfarks. More or less the same as some clueless zoomer with no education outside of a comic "universe" sporting obscure nazi paraphernalia, except that the latter will eventually be "educated" by crucifiction.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It would be pretty funny to see that show up at the next clash between White Supremacists and Antifa.  'Oh, that's cute, you racists brought your AR-15s...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"think of something else that begins with A"

I'm sure that some A* will think of something.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

i can't find a google translate language for this
 
kendelrio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh, when I was in an artillery battery, guns 1 and 2 were named "Tits" and "Ass".
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

My kid finger paints better.

Done in one.
 
