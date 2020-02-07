 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russian police officers busted for faking drug bust, from a drug lab they created themselves in order to boost their performance rating. 'Brilliant' indeed   (bbc.com) divider line
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why'd your police department start making meth?

"Uh, to boost our stats.  Yeah!  That's the ticket."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very impressive, yes.
 
redcapote
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In Soviet Hamsterdam, drugs sell you.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Two weeks paid suspension?
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They we're probably only allowed to be busted because all the other crooked cops and judges thought they were so stupid they were going to get them all caught.

Or I also wouldn't put it past the rooskies that the higher up crooked cops set up some green crooked cops so they could say they are fighting corruption.
 
Report