(USA Today)   Free booze on tap in one's own apartment? Who wouldn't want that? People in India apparently. Some people just don't know when they have it good   (usatoday.com) divider line
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it would definitely make the water safer.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has John Constantine and some lit candles been seen around there?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would make apartment rent worth it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Still, the problem affected families in the complex, Maliyekkal told the BBC."

A still shouldn't be a problem.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local authorities seized the booze from a bar under a court order about six years ago, Malayala Manorama, a Kerala newspaper, reported. Fifteen hundred gallons were opened and dumped it in a pit near the bar, the newspaper reported.
Authorities, however, "failed to check the area around it. The officials were unaware that there was a well nearby," Sanu told The Times. The liquid appears to have seeped through the soil and polluted the well water.


Yeah, you can have as much as you want, Subby. I'm sure it's still good...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Local authorities seized the booze from a bar under a court order about six years ago, Malayala Manorama, a Kerala newspaper, reported. Fifteen hundred gallons were opened and dumped it in a pit near the bar, the newspaper reported.
Authorities, however, "failed to check the area around it. The officials were unaware that there was a well nearby," Sanu told The Times. The liquid appears to have seeped through the soil and polluted the well water.


Yeah, you can have as much as you want, Subby. I'm sure it's still good...


Oh come on. Now you know the water is fairly clean!
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What goes down must come up.

cdn.firespring.comView Full Size
 
Kooj
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"...and even their parents couldn't go to work"

Yes, you might call off work if your faucets started pouring alcohol.
 
