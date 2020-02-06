 Skip to content
(Futurism)   This article will give you paws for thought on Caturday   (futurism.com) divider line
331
    More: Caturday, Inkjet printer, year-old cat, Russian veterinarian Sergei Gorshkov 3D, titanium prostethics, help of a local university, 3D printing, CT scans of Dymka, Cat  
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mudds woman, plz check in
I want to know you didn't float away.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

over 3" in my rain gauge
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

John Buck 41: [Link][Fark user image image 640x284]


How are things tonight?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr4-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Whar caturday thread, whar!

Oh, just like my kitties, it's right here....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it was so bad that 4 of my 5 outside cats voluntarily stayed in last night.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


we're still under flash flood warning
we had a tornado warning earlier.
Spartanburg, Sc may have had a small one. tons of damage.
Ponserboy (sp?) how did you fare?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 518x292]

it was so bad that 4 of my 5 outside cats voluntarily stayed in last night.


That's pretty bad!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BooBoo says hi........
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Goober Pea has been the doodoo monster today.  Little primadonna wont go poop outside if its below 50.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: [Fark user image 518x292]

it was so bad that 4 of my 5 outside cats voluntarily stayed in last night.

That's pretty bad!


yeah, that was a 1st for George and Boss. Boss is beginning to understand warm, dry, unlimited food. but you better NOT touch him.
I'm sneaking past him, when I can, and just running my fingers lightly down his back.
*that* is met with a "oh, no, you didn't touch me" glare
I'm winning the game
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is it Fur-riday yet?...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: [Link][Fark user image image 640x284]

How are things tonight?


Ok. Didn't get nearly as much snow as predicted. But more probably coming tomorrow. You?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

John Buck 41: [Fark user image 640x284]


hey, howdy!! Ps think you has email
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

John Buck 41: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: [Link][Fark user image image 640x284]

How are things tonight?

Ok. Didn't get nearly as much snow as predicted. But more probably coming tomorrow. You?


Boss threw a task at me this afternoon, with a deadline of this afternoon, with just enough time for me (by his calculation) to get it done.  Then he told me he'd look at it as soon as he got in to work tomorrow (as he was walking out the door).

Been doing his damnedest to establish a paper trail on me to terminate me.  Been doing this since I arrived here.  Don't have enough hard evidence to call him on it, though.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]


Yes little one, yes it is.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: [Link][Fark user image image 640x284]

How are things tonight?

Ok. Didn't get nearly as much snow as predicted. But more probably coming tomorrow. You?

Boss threw a task at me this afternoon, with a deadline of this afternoon, with just enough time for me (by his calculation) to get it done.  Then he told me he'd look at it as soon as he got in to work tomorrow (as he was walking out the door).

Been doing his damnedest to establish a paper trail on me to terminate me.  Been doing this since I arrived here.  Don't have enough hard evidence to call him on it, though.


PS - Forgot to add, got it all done right and emailed that accomplishment to my boss just as the shift ended.

I finished like a boss.  Like a Finnish boss!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: valnt9: [Fark user image 518x292]

it was so bad that 4 of my 5 outside cats voluntarily stayed in last night.

That's pretty bad!

yeah, that was a 1st for George and Boss. Boss is beginning to understand warm, dry, unlimited food. but you better NOT touch him.
I'm sneaking past him, when I can, and just running my fingers lightly down his back.
*that* is met with a "oh, no, you didn't touch me" glare
I'm winning the game


That's reminds me of how Tiny Kitten's Shelly used to "stealth/ninja" pet Grandpa Mason.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: [Link][Fark user image image 640x284]

How are things tonight?

Ok. Didn't get nearly as much snow as predicted. But more probably coming tomorrow. You?

Boss threw a task at me this afternoon, with a deadline of this afternoon, with just enough time for me (by his calculation) to get it done.  Then he told me he'd look at it as soon as he got in to work tomorrow (as he was walking out the door).

Been doing his damnedest to establish a paper trail on me to terminate me.  Been doing this since I arrived here.  Don't have enough hard evidence to call him on it, though.

PS - Forgot to add, got it all done right and emailed that accomplishment to my boss just as the shift ended.

I finished like a boss.  Like a Finnish boss!!


finished boss? :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll be missing most of Friday as I'm doing some running around, plus going to lunch with my son & DIL.

One of the places we're going to is Greenhill Humane Society to donate a couple of dog beds, some blankets and unused dog food on behalf of Buckwheat.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I'll be missing most of Friday as I'm doing some running around, plus going to lunch with my son & DIL.

One of the places we're going to is Greenhill Humane Society to donate a couple of dog beds, some blankets and unused dog food on behalf of Buckwheat.


Well important thing is have fun, I will definitely miss you.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: I'll be missing most of Friday as I'm doing some running around, plus going to lunch with my son & DIL.

One of the places we're going to is Greenhill Humane Society to donate a couple of dog beds, some blankets and unused dog food on behalf of Buckwheat.

Well important thing is have fun, I will definitely miss you.


We will!

Going to my favorite pizza place (Izzy's pizza buffet) for lunch, which is where we went for Thanksgiving dinner last year. So pizza, fried chicken and potato rounds amongst other yummy stuff.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: I'll be missing most of Friday as I'm doing some running around, plus going to lunch with my son & DIL.

One of the places we're going to is Greenhill Humane Society to donate a couple of dog beds, some blankets and unused dog food on behalf of Buckwheat.

Well important thing is have fun, I will definitely miss you.

We will!

Going to my favorite pizza place (Izzy's pizza buffet) for lunch, which is where we went for Thanksgiving dinner last year. So pizza, fried chicken and potato rounds amongst other yummy stuff.


Sounds awesome but my diabetes hates you :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: [Link][Fark user image image 640x284]

How are things tonight?

Ok. Didn't get nearly as much snow as predicted. But more probably coming tomorrow. You?

Boss threw a task at me this afternoon, with a deadline of this afternoon, with just enough time for me (by his calculation) to get it done.  Then he told me he'd look at it as soon as he got in to work tomorrow (as he was walking out the door).

Been doing his damnedest to establish a paper trail on me to terminate me.  Been doing this since I arrived here.  Don't have enough hard evidence to call him on it, though.

PS - Forgot to add, got it all done right and emailed that accomplishment to my boss just as the shift ended.

I finished like a boss.  Like a Finnish boss!!

finished boss? :-)


laulaja will get it.  Finland is famous for being a little nation that fought the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany at practically the same time.  And survived.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: John Buck 41: [Link][Fark user image image 640x284]

How are things tonight?

Ok. Didn't get nearly as much snow as predicted. But more probably coming tomorrow. You?

Boss threw a task at me this afternoon, with a deadline of this afternoon, with just enough time for me (by his calculation) to get it done.  Then he told me he'd look at it as soon as he got in to work tomorrow (as he was walking out the door).

Been doing his damnedest to establish a paper trail on me to terminate me.  Been doing this since I arrived here.  Don't have enough hard evidence to call him on it, though.

PS - Forgot to add, got it all done right and emailed that accomplishment to my boss just as the shift ended.

I finished like a boss.  Like a Finnish boss!!

finished boss? :-)


Regardless, the take away here is that my boss tried to shaft me today and I didn't let him.

And I never mean to be snarky to my friends on Caturday.
:-{)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


George and Boss.
George now knows scritches are good and will come to me if I put my hand our.
that is a major step for a cat that spent over a year avoiding humans
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I brought Sammy the Guinea Pig home yesterday, as I was afraid that we'd not be going into work because of the sleet storm we had. It was mighty slick last night, and this morning, but we weren't called off. Kept Sammy home from school. Told my students that he didn't have his teeny tiny ice skates..
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 850x1133]

George and Boss.
George now knows scritches are good and will come to me if I put my hand our. OUT ftfm
that is a major step for a cat that spent over a year avoiding humans
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry for putting up so many pics of the girls (BooBoo/Khaleesi) today, but they are being really photogenic.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

George and Boss.
George now knows scritches are good and will come to me if I put my hand our.
that is a major step for a cat that spent over a year avoiding humans


See?  You never know where a Finnish Boss will appear.
:-{)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 238x212]

we're still under flash flood warning
we had a tornado warning earlier.
Spartanburg, Sc may have had a small one. tons of damage.
Ponserboy (sp?) how did you fare?


Oh dear!!!  Hope it stops soon!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I'll be missing most of Friday as I'm doing some running around, plus going to lunch with my son & DIL.

One of the places we're going to is Greenhill Humane Society to donate a couple of dog beds, some blankets and unused dog food on behalf of Buckwheat.


That's very sweet of you, and your family.  I hope you enjoy your day!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 238x212]

we're still under flash flood warning
we had a tornado warning earlier.
Spartanburg, Sc may have had a small one. tons of damage.
Ponserboy (sp?) how did you fare?

Oh dear!!!  Hope it stops soon!


radar looks like we'll clear in about 2 hrs.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x212]

Sorry for putting up so many pics of the girls (BooBoo/Khaleesi) today, but they are being really photogenic.


Don't apologize......they're lovely.  :)
 
