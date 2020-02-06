 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Wuhan building quarantine camps for mass round-up of the infected, says "deserters...will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever." Unclear whether that's a figurative or literal pillar   (news.com.au) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With daily fuel-air bomb "flushes?"

/that was a Dustin Hoffman movie, I think
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So uh, how many permanent social points do they lose for not fully committing to the quarantine regulations?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I was afraid that I was gonna end up on the Tree of Woe. A pillar? That's cool!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of these "infected" will be protesters from Hong Kong?

/just axing kwestions
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Here I was afraid that I was gonna end up on the Tree of Woe. A pillar? That's cool!


At least it's not the pit of despair.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo Chinese gov't reports 639... what is that in real numbers? I don't have the multiplier handy.

/speaking of multiplier handys... i should move to nevada
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get in the FluCube

https://twitter.com/misterantibully/s​t​atus/1225494129548853252?s=21
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

What a figurative pillar might look like...
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabid right-winger screaming about "socialized healthcare" any moment now...
 
FastJeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pillar of Shame sounds like something Junji Ito would have in a story.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
breaching quarantine could be causing massive amount of death just so you save your own skin, while i'm not really for nailing them to a wall, breaching quarantine for something like this should be deserving of a bullet to the head for the people involved and those who assisted.

also those spreading disinfo / classified info. even if there is no fire, screaming "fire" in a theatre is still considered a crime because it can and did cause deaths in the past.

if they need to keep some info under wrap to prevent further panic they should do it and those "whistleblowers" should be punished there is a time and a place for everything. During a epidemic trying to rile people up or rise out in protest and/or breach quarantine is criminaly dangerous.

if everything grinds to a alt because of mass panic resulting in food supply getting horded / famine causing massive deaths even worst then the virus itself information need to be managed during a emergency.

where exactly are people going with all this disinfo lately you want people in a quarantine zone to go down in the street and protest so they infect each other more ?
 
Mare_Imbrium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better the pillar of historical shame than the hell where people are skinned alive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: gameshowhost: Here I was afraid that I was gonna end up on the Tree of Woe. A pillar? That's cool!

At least it's not the pit of despair.


Pit of despair
Youtube z05StkAKKF0
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not a literally, silly. Just very public executions
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"
GH@dnuohmirg·10hReplying to@MisterAntiBullyThe only thought that comes to mind for me is that the vehicle's exhaust is connected to the box and it's literally a rolling gas chamber to cull the infected so they can incinerate their bodies."Got damn. And I thought our comment sections were unhinged. Theirs seem more...plausible.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Talk about overreacting. It's less dangerous than falling down.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: So uh, how many permanent social points do they lose for not fully committing to the quarantine regulations?


All of them.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Which one of them is jesus?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Round-Up kills coronavirus? Sweet.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Talk about overreacting. It's less dangerous than falling down.


if someone else falls down in your vicinity, does your risk of falling down skyrocket?

/germ theory of falling down
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: "
GH@dnuohmirg·10hReplying to@MisterAntiBullyThe only thought that comes to mind for me is that the vehicle's exhaust is connected to the box and it's literally a rolling gas chamber to cull the infected so they can incinerate their bodies."Got damn. And I thought our comment sections were unhinged. Theirs seem more...plausible.


You know who else liked to use that very method?
 
