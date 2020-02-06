 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Suddenly, electric car charging stations
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I will get a giant battery to put in the back of my truck.  I can charge it at work and then run the house off of it.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I welcome our electric overlords.
 
cybrwzrd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?


Why did they need to make a interstate highway system?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
D2S will direct Department of Transportation to ban electric cars on highways in response to this. Because stiggin it is his purpose in life.

/come on, massive stroke...
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?


The gov can rollout charging stations in less populous areas, that would most likely be ignored by many companies.

Like how broadband internet has yet to make it to a bunch of rural communities.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nobody's going to switch to an electric car if they are worried about getting stranded with a dead battery.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Many Democratic candidates have called for eliminating or largely phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030 or 2035 and back significant rebates to vehicle owners for scrapping polluting vehicles and shifting to electric vehicles.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg would require all new cars by 2035 be electric and would build a highway charging network with the goal of a station every 50 miles (80 km).

One, they listed one. Many is not one. Who else mistakenly thinks they'll be able to eliminate gas fueled vehicles in 10 years?  Not gonna happen. Not in 10 years.


A separate bill introduced this week by Representative Yvette Clark and others would focus on increasing access to EV charging stations in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Low income and disadvantaged communities need EV charging stations? For the cars they can't afford to purchase? What are they going to use them for? Just curious...
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OK, now what's the plan to deal with an aging, privatized electrical grid that already barely runs, if at all, in the summer because everyone's blasting their air conditioning?  Adding a few million cars to that mix is not helping.

You know what will help?  Road diets, complete streets, mass transit.  80% of America's population lives in an urban area.  Solve transportation for cities first, instead of treating the entire country like we all live 45km from a feed store and 70 from a school.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TomDooley: cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?

Why did they need to make a interstate highway system?


What was wrong with the US Highway System?  Why'd we need a second national highway system?
 
shaggai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This will never pass, Trump wants to promote coal powered cars.
 
gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TomDooley: cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?

Why did they need to make a interstate highway system?


To make it easier to transport weaponry to assist in defending our nation.

Seriously.

That's the actual justification for the federal government having the power to create the interstate highway system.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: TomDooley: cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?

Why did they need to make a interstate highway system?

What was wrong with the US Highway System?  Why'd we need a second national highway system?


World War II showed us the need.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm a car guy since I took my first steps.  Love the smell of gas, and the sounds of most any engine going full power.  I saw a YouTube video of a Tesla Model3 performance run 11.8 quarter mile consistently vs a Porsche 911 which was faster overall but not as consistent, I can confidently say gas cars are antiques.  Bring on the electrics!  I hope my budget will allow the upgrade next time I need a daily driver.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TomDooley: cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?

Why did they need to make a interstate highway system?


Remember when the US government created the infrastructure of nationwide gasoline filling stations?
 
Keys dude
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Baloo Uriza img.fark.net    

OK, now what's the plan to deal with an aging, privatized electrical grid that already barely runs, if at all, in the summer because everyone's blasting their air conditioning?  Adding a few million cars to that mix is not helping.

You know what will help?  Road diets, complete streets, mass transit.  80% of America's population lives in an urban area.  Solve transportation for cities first, instead of treating the entire country like we all live 45km from a feed store and 70 from a school.

You are not aware that millions of people do not live in big or even medium cities? My town is 7,500. Go f yourself and your city, whichever one it is.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Low income and disadvantaged communities need EV charging stations? For the cars they can't afford to purchase? What are they going to use them for? Just curious...


The same question was probably asked decades ago for electric network, telephone networks and more recently for cable networks.

I've heard poor people today have refrigerators, phones, color Tvs and microwave ovens.l, so who knows about electric cars in a not too distant future?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?


gee I wonder... hmm, when's the last time the capital markets were willing to take societal risk... hmmm that there is a tough one

/never.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jairzinho    

no_tan_lines: Low income and disadvantaged communities need EV charging stations? For the cars they can't afford to purchase? What are they going to use them for? Just curious...

The same question was probably asked decades ago for electric network, telephone networks and more recently for cable networks.

I've heard poor people today have refrigerators, phones, color Tvs and microwave ovens.l, so who knows about electric cars in a not too distant future?

I know of such a family that has a juicer. It's pretty horrific, they make healthy beverages.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lostcat: Nobody's going to switch to an electric car if they are worried about getting stranded with a dead battery.


I can't believe that private industry isn't already on the ball! They're notorious for fixing the market failures that exist because of private industry's behavior.  Just like the solution to taking a baseball to the forehead is taking more baseballs to the forehead, private industry is rearing to go.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: TomDooley: cybrwzrd: There already is a network, it was funded by a private company. (Actually a few of them) Why does the government need to make it?

Why did they need to make a interstate highway system?

What was wrong with the US Highway System?  Why'd we need a second national highway system?


Location:Tulsa, Oklahoma

*well that's a big surprise*
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: OK, now what's the plan to deal with an aging, privatized electrical grid that already barely runs, if at all, in the summer because everyone's blasting their air conditioning?  Adding a few million cars to that mix is not helping.


Complete red herring.

The existing legal structure, while certainly imperfect, already has mechanisms for dealing with changing load over time. There is no qualitative difference between adding a charging station and adding a store--or a million. The system is already there to sddress the need as it changes.
 
Report