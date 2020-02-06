 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Okay, now trees are bad   (theverge.com) divider line
39
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scientists: "Carbon emissions are going to cause catastrophic climate change. We need to cut down on fossil fuels."

Business: "Let's think disruptively. What if we planted trees instead?"

Scientists: "I mean, yeah, that might help a bit but..."

Conservatives: "Yeah. We could pay those guys to plant trees. You hippie dumbasses love trees, right? There. Solved. Burn all the oil, plant some trees for mother earth or whatever, done."

Scientists: "Look, trees are great, we love trees, but a pine monoculture isn't going to be any more ecologically sound than a wheat or soybean monoculture, the sequestering effect would be miniscule compared to the effect of even a marginal decrease in emissions, and if you ever turn around and cut them down you've lost the small benefit you've gained. The problem needs to be stopped at its source, not covered up with unsustainable pseudoforestry."

Conservatives: "Just like you liberals! Now even trees are bad. Why even bother with you? Why, I bet you'd want us to chop down *all* the trees!"
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I'm doing all right after giving TFA a quick read.

My yard:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bought the land ~40 years ago. There were many fewer trees here. The area between our house and the road (at the east end of that driveway) had no trees. It was an occasional pasture for horses for the farmer we bought it from. There were fewer trees on the rest of the land too. We've just let it go back to nature except for the yard and a garden. The groove in the trees running east to west is a stream that winds through the lowlands.

I've saved this Google map screen capture from several years ago to memorialize the day a tree fell across our driveway. The tree wasn't there that long as I cleared it right away so I know when this older view was taken to within an hour or so.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like, trees don't go everywhere. If you have a prairie or steppe or savannah or some other sort of environment that isn't an old growth forest, and you start filling it with invasive tree species, you're going to destroy the local ecosystem just as thoroughly as if you turned it into cropland or parking lots.

If this sort of plan were proposing reclaiming human-used land and returning it to indigenous forest, yes, good. But that's realistically not happening. What's actually going to happen is that we are going to take enormous swathes of natural but economically nonproductive land, mostly held by people clinging to traditional lifestyles or by the few patches of wilderness that still exist, and turn them into giant carbon landfills.

Which, admittedly, is better than doing *nothing* from a climate perspective. But it's a particularly destructive, particularly colonialist form of environmentalism: we continue to consume, because God forbid we ever cut back on that, but now we dump our carbon in the developing world, just as we dump the byproducts of the factories we move there and just as we dump the shiploads of our landfill waste there. Still the same rapacious consume-everything-and-stick-someone-e​lse-with-the-bill mindset.

But look, it's trees! Trees are pretty. Who wouldn't want to see their indigenous ecosystem replaced with thirty million identical evergreens, planted in neat tidy rows, dutifully sucking up some conscience-assuaging fraction of the jet exhaust burned by the hourly load of retirees and bachelor-party bros flying above, headed for a fun weekend in the sun. So pretty, trees are.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no shiat stubby.  They try to eat kids!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ents of the world, unite!

/this aggression will not stand, man
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M'kay.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trees have been bad for decades, Subby.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes about thirty years for a planted tree to grow to full maturity.  It takes about sixty minutes to cut down sixty trees.  We are all doomed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ents of the world, unite!

/this aggression will not stand, man


Unfortunately, the Ents found finally found their wives and... well... now they're off knocking roots.  As per usual it is going to be a llooooonnngg time before they're finished.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much of anything isn't a good thing. I haven't even RTFA, and I know that.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could put the trees in a museum and charge $1.50 just to see um.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The WPA tried this 90 years ago.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Well, no shiat stubby.  They try to eat kids!

[Fark user image image 320x240]


It's probably not worth the wrath of the mods to respond with an Evil Dead gif.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Like, trees don't go everywhere. If you have a prairie or steppe or savannah or some other sort of environment that isn't an old growth forest, and you start filling it with invasive tree species, you're going to destroy the local ecosystem just as thoroughly as if you turned it into cropland or parking lots.

If this sort of plan were proposing reclaiming human-used land and returning it to indigenous forest, yes, good. But that's realistically not happening. What's actually going to happen is that we are going to take enormous swathes of natural but economically nonproductive land, mostly held by people clinging to traditional lifestyles or by the few patches of wilderness that still exist, and turn them into giant carbon landfills.

Which, admittedly, is better than doing *nothing* from a climate perspective. But it's a particularly destructive, particularly colonialist form of environmentalism: we continue to consume, because God forbid we ever cut back on that, but now we dump our carbon in the developing world, just as we dump the byproducts of the factories we move there and just as we dump the shiploads of our landfill waste there. Still the same rapacious consume-everything-and-stick-someone-e​lse-with-the-bill mindset.

But look, it's trees! Trees are pretty. Who wouldn't want to see their indigenous ecosystem replaced with thirty million identical evergreens, planted in neat tidy rows, dutifully sucking up some conscience-assuaging fraction of the jet exhaust burned by the hourly load of retirees and bachelor-party bros flying above, headed for a fun weekend in the sun. So pretty, trees are.


Is there any reason for critics to constantly suggest this is going to be a pine monoculture? You could have an assortment of trees.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should you plant a tree?  Yes. Yes you should but be sure it is the right tree for the location.

Will trees solve global warming?  Not unless they fall and kill all humans.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a tree could, it would kill you and everyone you care about.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: pkjun: Like, trees don't go everywhere. If you have a prairie or steppe or savannah or some other sort of environment that isn't an old growth forest, and you start filling it with invasive tree species, you're going to destroy the local ecosystem just as thoroughly as if you turned it into cropland or parking lots.

If this sort of plan were proposing reclaiming human-used land and returning it to indigenous forest, yes, good. But that's realistically not happening. What's actually going to happen is that we are going to take enormous swathes of natural but economically nonproductive land, mostly held by people clinging to traditional lifestyles or by the few patches of wilderness that still exist, and turn them into giant carbon landfills.

Which, admittedly, is better than doing *nothing* from a climate perspective. But it's a particularly destructive, particularly colonialist form of environmentalism: we continue to consume, because God forbid we ever cut back on that, but now we dump our carbon in the developing world, just as we dump the byproducts of the factories we move there and just as we dump the shiploads of our landfill waste there. Still the same rapacious consume-everything-and-stick-someone-e​lse-with-the-bill mindset.

But look, it's trees! Trees are pretty. Who wouldn't want to see their indigenous ecosystem replaced with thirty million identical evergreens, planted in neat tidy rows, dutifully sucking up some conscience-assuaging fraction of the jet exhaust burned by the hourly load of retirees and bachelor-party bros flying above, headed for a fun weekend in the sun. So pretty, trees are.

Is there any reason for critics to constantly suggest this is going to be a pine monoculture? You could have an assortment of trees.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this guy speak with Jane Goodall last fall. Now THIS is a comprehensive plan. None of this all-of-your-eggs-in-one-basket shiat.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


https://www.drawdown.org/

Even goes so far as to say that educating women leads to smaller, yet healthier, more successful families, and therefore decreases the food and energy requirements for a family.

He and Goodall were awesome to listen to speak.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just trying to live their life.

/also that's where the wood nymphs live

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caddisfly: It takes about thirty years for a planted tree to grow to full maturity.  It takes about sixty minutes to cut down sixty trees.  We are all doomed.


Cutting them down doesn't release the carbon, unless you burn them or let them rot.  Technically, you could let a forest grow to sequester carbon in the cell structure, cut it down, bury the wood in the desert where it won't rot, and grow new trees to sequester more carbon!

I mean, that's a bad plan, but it's technically correct!
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bandito King: Is there any reason for critics to constantly suggest this is going to be a pine monoculture? You could have an assortment of trees.


Do you really believe that anything that Trump supports is going to be done in an intelligent, sustainable manner?

I'm sure he'll demand we find some exotic tree that sequesters oxygen and releases carbon, and plant that instead.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just pine, oak, birch, ash all kinds of trees could be planted.  Now I will go update my allergy meds....
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First group of scientists: planting trees will sequester carbon!

Second group of scientests: well, I guess, but you'd be much better off not cutting down existing forests, rather than planting new ones

Me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, subby - knee-jerk policies driven by headlines and empowered by rich assholes backing easily-led morons are bad.

See, the pledge they've made doesn't stop deforestation at all. Sequestration involves live trees, and keeping those trees alive to sequester carbon dioxide. Cut them down, and, well, there you go - the second that tree becomes lumber, or firewood, or mulch, or whatever other wood product you can imagine, all the benefit you gained through sequestration simply vanishes.

We're not going to stop cutting down trees, y'see - we're just going to plant more. Sure, it'll take 30+ years for those trees to be large enough to matter, and, sure, we're going to cut down old-growth forest faster than we can get new-growth forest in place, and, sure, old-growth forest sequesters more carbon than new-growth forest, and, sure, most of the trees we've promised to plant will simply be cut down again by the ATFG assholes that will plant them for farming purposes, but we'll be able to count all of that towards our ridiculous "pledge," so we'll simply funnel more money to rich assholes happy to enjoy the benefits of all of those cheap wood products while contributing exactly fark-all to an actual solution.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If These Trees Could Talk - The Bones of a Dying World [Full Album]
Youtube IdqRK7D3Qvc
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every damned time you let rich assholes and easily-led morons do your thinking for you, the result invariably screws you and benefits them. Every damned time.

Stop doing that. Stop electing easily-led morons, stop empowering rich assholes.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I give every tree I see the finger.

Who do they think they are anyway?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ideas usually require these things we like to call "complete sentences".  Individual words snatched from complete sentences often fail to capture the idea of the complete sentence had. For example, consider the idea, "The dog caught its tail in a mangle." Ouch, right? But would any single word taken from the sentence completely express the idea expressed in that sentence.

The danger of click bait is strong in the practice of not using the entire sentence.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trees have tree rats and tree mice.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trees are bad. Don't ever trust them.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're just lurking around, waiting to knock you out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pkjun: Scientists: "Carbon emissions are going to cause catastrophic climate change. We need to cut down on fossil fuels."

Business: "Let's think disruptively. What if we planted trees instead?"

Scientists: "I mean, yeah, that might help a bit but..."

Conservatives: "Yeah. We could pay those guys to plant trees. You hippie dumbasses love trees, right? There. Solved. Burn all the oil, plant some trees for mother earth or whatever, done."

Scientists: "Look, trees are great, we love trees, but a pine monoculture isn't going to be any more ecologically sound than a wheat or soybean monoculture, the sequestering effect would be miniscule compared to the effect of even a marginal decrease in emissions, and if you ever turn around and cut them down you've lost the small benefit you've gained. The problem needs to be stopped at its source, not covered up with unsustainable pseudoforestry."

Conservatives: "Just like you liberals! Now even trees are bad. Why even bother with you? Why, I bet you'd want us to chop down *all* the trees!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And here I thought this article was going to be about using new lumber products (Super plywood) to build tiny houses on poor/non-agricultural land to house thousands and millions of homeless, poor, millennials and of course the illegal immigrants who are coming to the US.

So if India needs future housing for its future 1+ Billion people; and other 3rd world countries need forests to plant and then harvest for future houses; who are we, white middle age upper middle class and upper class westerners to tell them No?!?!  Sounds awfully White Privilege to me.
 
suid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Is there any reason for critics to constantly suggest this is going to be a pine monoculture? You could have an assortment of trees.


Yes, there is.

When the Great PR Push comes down from up top to "go out and plant a million trees", do you think someone's going to carefully hand-pick and plan the different species of trees and plants, and their distribution, that's appropriate for that location and its climate?

Or do you think they'll just call Trees-R-Us and order "1 million quick-growing, easy-to-plant trees, please!"?
 
nanim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
counterpoint:  A man named Jadav reforested an entire island in India, and increased habitat and stopped erosion... two other things that trees do.
Remember this short film about it?
https://video.nationalgeographic.com/​v​ideo/short-film-showcase/00000148-fb1f​-d457-a968-ff9f76280000
 
Brakeline
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So insteada plantin' trees, we gotsta drive to Amazon to tell the people how to plant trees?  That's in Seattle right?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pkjun: Scientists: "Carbon emissions are going to cause catastrophic climate change. We need to cut down on fossil fuels."

Business: "Let's think disruptively. What if we planted trees instead?"

Scientists: "I mean, yeah, that might help a bit but..."

Conservatives: "Yeah. We could pay those guys to plant trees. You hippie dumbasses love trees, right? There. Solved. Burn all the oil, plant some trees for mother earth or whatever, done."

Scientists: "Look, trees are great, we love trees, but a pine monoculture isn't going to be any more ecologically sound than a wheat or soybean monoculture, the sequestering effect would be miniscule compared to the effect of even a marginal decrease in emissions, and if you ever turn around and cut them down you've lost the small benefit you've gained. The problem needs to be stopped at its source, not covered up with unsustainable pseudoforestry."

Conservatives: "Just like you liberals! Now even trees are bad. Why even bother with you? Why, I bet you'd want us to chop down *all* the trees!"


Since when do conservatives plant trees? Was always a libby liberal thing? Cats dogs living together, Yada Yada. Hell,vwhy does autocorrect capitalise Yada?
 
