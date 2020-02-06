 Skip to content
A new musical sensation has been created, presented by Brazzers
26
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pleasant.
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This latter sub-genre-often referred to as "fauxcest" (get it?)-is particular having its "moment" within the industry, as they say.

Understatement of the year.  Sheesh.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As one YouTube commenter pointed out-it's somehow already a better musical than Cats. That said, pleasant don't expect us to look up a Cats porn parody for you.

That was a dangerous idea to throw down in front of the Internet. That sound you hear is the frantic tapping of a thousand people searching for links to suggest.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.


"Unpleasant underbelly" is my default filter on pornhub.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Normally I use the fast-forward button a lot more in a Brazzers video. That was a unique experience.

kryptoknightmare: talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture


It is.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.


With a participation rate of almost 100%, it is pretty hard to get more mainstream than pron.

/heh-heh heh-heh, I said hard
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.


If you consider Hot Granny BBW's First BBC Gangbang a "bleak and unpleasant underbelly" I don't think we can be friends.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But those eyebrows...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I loved it. Much better than Cats. I'm going to fap to it again and again.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.


I'm not here to judge (I do that anyway...but locale isn't specific to that character trait) but if all your porn is "seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society." try watching better, more sex positive porn.

and while not exactly "main-stream" porn is and has existed in some form or another since our ancestors started drawing things in the dirt with their fingers (I assume that was what happened prior to the advent of cave painting)

99.999999% of humanity like looking at images , moving or otherwise of other people having sex.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.


The bleak and unpleasant underbelly is where all the good stuff is found.

But porn does occasionally break through to the mainstream. Remember Deep Throat? My grandparents went to see it in the theater. Made a date night of it. My parents too, although they went to a different showing to not make it weird.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought Cats was the porn parody.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I loved it. Much better than Cats. I'm going to fap to it again and again.


Look for the porn version of Cats, waaaaaaaaay better than the musical.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: I thought Cats was the porn parody.


You're thinking of Pussies!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo: [Fark user image image 300x400]


This is more Rixty Minutes.

Srsly. What the hell
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.

The bleak and unpleasant underbelly is where all the good stuff is found.

But porn does occasionally break through to the mainstream. Remember Deep Throat? My grandparents went to see it in the theater. Made a date night of it. My parents too, although they went to a different showing to not make it weird.


Flesh Gordon and Alice in Wonderland actually had intelligible plots. Flesh Gordon started as a hardcore film until it turned out the effects were pretty good (and they are!). It has Craig T. Nelson!
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.


ohh the hopeless prude who would never be talked into watching/doing porn except they need the rent money soon is my fetish.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: This latter sub-genre-often referred to as "fauxcest" (get it?)-is particular having its "moment" within the industry, as they say.

Understatement of the year.  Sheesh.


My thought was "if it's having a moment right now, does that mean it will finally be over before long?"

/Gotta love clicking on something normal you found on Bing and being forwarded to a site's main page that's mostly that shiat
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The whole genre sprang up right after "if she wasn't my daughter, I'd be dating her".
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rambino: kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.

With a participation rate of almost 100%, it is pretty hard to get more mainstream than pron.

/heh-heh heh-heh, I said hard


There is an interesting explanation for how that 100% adds up.  Just look at the number of categories and realize that no 2 people are looking for the same thing.
It's kind of like saying that 100% people listen to music.  Because that is just as true.  But how many of them listen to Death metal, or country, or R&B?

In both cases, somehow, somewhere there is something for everyone.  That's how you get that 100%
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just sounds like mediocre Broadway to me.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: kryptoknightmare: I realize that I am a hopeless prude, but I completely check out any time people talk about pornography as though it were a normal part of mainstream culture and not a seriously bleak and unpleasant underbelly of our society.

"Unpleasant underbelly" is my default filter on pornhub.


Same. I also have "hopeless prude" in there too

JC
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Hey bro, mom said its my turn to pick the movie. Gimme the remote!"

"No way sis! Its my turn!"

***anal fisting***
 
