 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inc)   Planting evidence and waterboarding?   (inc.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Terrorism, Federal Bureau of Investigation, new 18-episode program, Chris Voss, Bank robbery, purposes of the exercise, amazing part, lead hostage negotiator  
•       •       •

1329 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 4:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
tmyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/kinda like watermarking on fark. It was the most steal-worthy pic I could find
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I prefer plowing on a waterbed?
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Manipulating evidence and lying to the FISA Court" would have also been accepted...

JC
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always nice to be reminded that neurotypicals think trust is just some lame parlor-trick to be achieved through childish mimicry.

And that that FBI negotiating tactics are identical to PUAs trying to score a piece of ass at closing-time in the pub.
I feel so safe knowing that.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BEAT THE FBI WITH ONE SECRET TRICK THEY DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean I'd have to shower first???
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"For example,
Your negotiating partner: "I've had a really difficult year, and it seems like you're discounting all the financial and personal stress I've been under."
You: "Financial and personal stress?"
The method puts people at ease, reduces tension (if it's a stressful situation) and makes the other person feel like someone is listening."

These are the exact same clever tactics psychologists use for making people want to punch them in the throat. This is the same "helpful" therapy-bullshiat that made Joker the epitome of mental health.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FYI, the CIA used waterboarding against Al Qaeda prisoners, and US forces in Iraq used waterboarding in the prison at Abu Ghraib. The FBI testified against the CIA in Congressional inquiries into waterboarding.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The best part about these techniques is that they're not totally transparent! When you use them, people won't immediately assume you've just started your MBA classes in the hopes of becoming VP of Sales within the next 4 years because Janet doesn't have the sales history you do, and Kevin just isn't a "people person". And once you're VP, the sky is the limit--within the NorthEastern, mid-Atlantic region that is, but that's where all the growth is anyway...
 
Uranus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
surprised not to find BIE and butt stuff

/yes,yes...username etc...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dick Hammer:

These are the exact same clever tactics psychologists use for making people want to punch them in the throat. This is the same "helpful" therapy-bullshiat that made Joker the epitome of mental health.

So it seems like you are concerned about health in this country ....
 
Rustico
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Littering annnnd.....?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: It's always nice to be reminded that neurotypicals think trust is just some lame parlor-trick to be achieved through childish mimicry.

And that that FBI negotiating tactics are identical to PUAs trying to score a piece of ass at closing-time in the pub.
I feel so safe knowing that.


It sounds like you feel safe.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We had an asshole manager that tried this crap on us after attending a seminar. He was so bad at it, it was obvious when he would start. We got in the habit of throwing it back at him. Not being the brightest bulb in the box, he never picked up on it. Some of those conversations were hilarious!
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: We had an asshole manager that tried this crap on us after attending a seminar. He was so bad at it, it was obvious when he would start. We got in the habit of throwing it back at him. Not being the brightest bulb in the box, he never picked up on it. Some of those conversations were hilarious!


When people try to do body-mirroring on me, I start contorting my body into more and more unlikely poses just to see how long they'll try to keep up. The dad thing is they can never tell they are being openly mocked & toyed with, they are so detemined to believe they are in control. I used to have a bunch of shrinks & social workers trying to "secretly" film me on their cellphones for an SSDI case& they added to my files that they thought they had "sleuthed & deduced" that I must have pseudobulbar affect disorder, because I was constantly "laughing for no reason". It never once occurred to them that I was just laughing at them because their attempts at being sneaky & manipulative were so comical.
Did you know SS pays out for a diagnosis of pseudobulbar affect disorder? Neither did I, but I sure as hell know it now, CHA-Ching!
Shrinks & social workers are the dumbest people on the planet.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report