(Public Radio Tulsa)   FARC party folks getting killed off, surprisingly not by alcoholism   (publicradiotulsa.org) divider line
    More: Followup, Colombia, War, former rebels, members of a Marxist guerrilla group, peace agreement, last year, northern Colombia, Nobel Peace Prize  
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't believe a word of it. Nothing else could kill Drew.
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Want to play a game of Global systemic collapse?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, that video (embedded in the article) is technically SFW but I'm not going to test it.
 
zang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfool: Want to play a game of Global systemic collapse?


Brother, I've stockpiled 100,000 gallons of stabilized zero-ethanol gas, an blast-proof warehouse of USDA sample-grade soybeans and rice, enough weapons to start a civil war, ten tons of lead plate, respirators, and a box of condoms with holes in 'em.  But I think we're in the wrong thread.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldfool: Want to play a game of Global systemic collapse?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zang: Brother, I've stockpiled 100,000 gallons of stabilized zero-ethanol gas, an blast-proof warehouse of USDA sample-grade soybeans and rice, enough weapons to start a civil war, ten tons of lead plate, respirators, and a box of condoms with holes in 'em.  But I think we're in the wrong thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
