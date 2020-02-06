 Skip to content
(YouTube) You're holding your pen wrong, you uncouth philistines (youtube.com)
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll hold my penis however I like, thankyouverymuch
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

/Has loopy, Edwardian handwriting, was forced to practice for 30 minutes each day as a child
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Next up: Pinky up or pinky down whilst drinking Earl Grey?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, we've got couth. We've got couth up the ying yang, buddy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?


2/3 of kids in my state can't read the printed words at their grade level. Who cares about cursive?
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

/Has loopy, Edwardian handwriting, was forced to practice for 30 minutes each day as a child


I'd say most people born up to the mid 90s or so can read and write cursive. That covers most millennials.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's what she said....
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Next up: Pinky up or pinky down whilst drinking Earl Grey?


Yes.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The way I'm holding my penis wrong?

Wait, what?
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hmmm, good, because it won't be hard to change that after 50 years of doing it wrong
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size


I can't get it to put words on the page
 
neongoats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pen? Ok boomer.

writing words on paper? what the fark barbarism is this.
 
kore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?


I've pondered this myself and the reason, I'm told, is that there are historical documents that require the ability. While this may be practical for an extremely small fraction of our species as time passes it would be detrimental for such ability to lie in the hands of an elite few. At least, that's what I tell myself.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So anal retentive she double bags he own sh*t.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PluckYew: So anal retentive she double bags her own sh*t.


DAMMIT
 
Perfectly Normal Beast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The best pen hold is: in the left hand.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kore: Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

I've pondered this myself and the reason, I'm told, is that there are historical documents that require the ability. While this may be practical for an extremely small fraction of our species as time passes it would be detrimental for such ability to lie in the hands of an elite few. At least, that's what I tell myself.


You would be correct
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I only use a pen to do the crossword, and I hold it like she does. All lower case, italicised.

it's satisfying.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am well aware of the fact that I hold a pen funny.

The weird thing is, I'm right-handed, I have two brothers who are left-handed, and I've been told I hold a pen like a left-handed person.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark you. I'm a Couth Philistien!
 
suid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself, Subby..  I've always held my, ...., oh, pen? Yeah, that too..
 
msinquefield
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My penis loving the way I hold it, so I refuse to change...Well, I'll mix it up occasionally...
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

/Has loopy, Edwardian handwriting, was forced to practice for 30 minutes each day as a child


Millennial born in '86. We absolutely had to practice writing and reading cursive.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This pen grasp is used (slightly modified) by dental hygienists. Stable, articulates well, maximizes gingival laceration.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You are, maybe - I appear to be fine, thanks for asking.

AstroJesus: Oh, we've got couth. We've got couth up the ying yang, buddy.


And if it was about etiquette instead of mechanics, I'd be with you, pal. But, proper penmanship depends on proper mechanics.

As an aside, I listened to a person on a recent episode of QI (series Q, IIRC, last year) mock others for even using a pen, exclaiming "who's signed anything in the past year?" Worrying about even the mechanics of penmanship may be moot at the rate things are going.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

/Has loopy, Edwardian handwriting, was forced to practice for 30 minutes each day as a child

I'd say most people born up to the mid 90s or so can read and write cursive. That covers most millennials.


Kids in Utah were still learning it who were born in the mid 00's. Was just talking about this with some of my kids in math class today after observing a girl writing out responses to questions in cursive. But they have siblings in elementary school who are no longer being taught cursive so it's a fairly recent thing - at least here.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I prefer not to.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I always amazes me when I see people hold a pen incorrectly.

Firstly it's just making things harder on yourself, some of those grips look downright painful, and secondly, did no one ever show you how you are supposed to hold it? Was a pen or pencil thrown at you and you just had to make the best of it by guessing?

FormlessOne: "who's signed anything in the past year?"

Every prescription I get from the pharmacy gets signed for, so I do lots of signatures.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Modern cursive" is an oxymoron.  It's about as useful as calligraphy.  What boggles my mind is my local high school doesn't require typing class anymore.  (I know thumbs are more useful for texting, but when you are going to type a couple thousand words knowing how to type still makes a difference.)
 
Monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

/Has loopy, Edwardian handwriting, was forced to practice for 30 minutes each day as a child


My children (12 and 13) can both write cursive. I'm gen-x, learned cursive in elementary and can't write it at all now at 48. But I don't need to except for my signature, and that's barely cursive.
 
Tired_of_the_BS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My daughter has always held her pen between her index and middle finger with her thumb underneath.  She spent the first three years of elementary school having the teacher take it out of her hand and put it between index and thumb - I even got called in a couple times because she'd switch back as soon as the teacher walked away.... stubborn little squirt, disrespectful of authority; no clue where she gets that from.  /whistles quietly.

Anyway, I told the teachers to leave her alone, she was comfortable that way, wrote faster, didn't cramp, and her finished product was more legible than my handwriting ever was.

Imagine my surprise when she got to University and the very first big exam, the professor told the kids they would vastly improve their time if they held the pen like she always has:  apparently it is the optimal angle for shading the little dots on standardized answer sheets.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OK, I should have said "kids these days", if I wanted to paint wit that broad a brush.  I see it all the time, here at least - 18 and under can't read cursive proficiently.  Lots of 20-somethings stumble through it.  People 30 and up seem to be fine with it.

Whatever.  Times change.  I'm sure there are super-secret modes of communication "kids these days" use that I have no idea exist.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nidiot: I always amazes me when I see people hold a pen incorrectly.

Firstly it's just making things harder on yourself, some of those grips look downright painful, and secondly, did no one ever show you how you are supposed to hold it? Was a pen or pencil thrown at you and you just had to make the best of it by guessing?

FormlessOne: "who's signed anything in the past year?"

Every prescription I get from the pharmacy gets signed for, so I do lots of signatures.


As do I - on an electronic pad, with my finger, sadly.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who doesn't hold a pen like that? What's the other way?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, I should have said "kids these days", if I wanted to paint wit that broad a brush.  I see it all the time, here at least - 18 and under can't read cursive proficiently.  Lots of 20-somethings stumble through it.  People 30 and up seem to be fine with it.

Whatever.  Times change.  I'm sure there are super-secret modes of communication "kids these days" use that I have no idea exist.


Nope. Just faster ways of transcribing & transmitting it. We go through this all the time - ask anyone about EBCDIC these days.

No, if you want real fun, hand someone a notebook full of Pitman or Gregg dictation.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who doesn't hold a pen like that? What's the other way?


You would be surprised. I used to hold a pen with my thumb and index finger. I have seem all sorts of from that all the way to a full on fist with the pen pointing out the bottom.

In Britain the "correct" way to hold a pen is with your thumb and forefinger at the same place.

At the end of the day what matters is what will give you the movement needed and what won't hurt your hand. That is it. Writing should always be about communicating and fancy cursive writing is detrimental to that os is poor writing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rkiller1: [Fark user image 850x446]


I love that kid more than ever.  We have a girl here who hangs out at the Library and lives in my neighborhood - coolest kid EVER, daughter to two of the nicest, coolest parents you would ever want to meet... and she looks EXACTLY like Disaster Girl.  And she knows it.  When she was younger, a couple years ago maybe, she begged to have that haircut and they would take pictures of her around town with that look, signalling impending doom.  I'll have to see if I can find the one from the State Fair, where she's giving that look with the axe-throwing contest in the background.  I laughed until I cried.
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think I want to get an ink pad and stamp for my signature.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who doesn't hold a pen like that? What's the other way?


"Other" way? There are at least 12 ways that spring to mind, some dumber than others but all functional in some form:

12 Ways to Hold a Pen!
Youtube PeGonmJNaYM
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

morg: I think I want to get an ink pad and stamp for my signature.


CSB: Tired of dealing with the inevitable pile of birthday cards circulated at the office, I had a custom stamp which reads:

Happy Birthday!
Have a good one,
<My name>

It went over so well that I bought a more versatile custom stamp, which I now use on just about everything that would involve some form of encouraging/admonishing statement and my signature:

Happy ______________!
Have a good one,
<My name>
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Heamer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

/Has loopy, Edwardian handwriting, was forced to practice for 30 minutes each day as a child

Millennial born in '86. We absolutely had to practice writing and reading cursive.


Millennial is old people speak for "everyone younger than me"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
BTW, for folks interested in their own custom self-inking stamps, go to RubberStamps.net.
 
rkiller1
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Heamer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Millennials can't read or write cursive anyway, and they don;t see why they should know how, since they don't want to, so what's the point?

/Has loopy, Edwardian handwriting, was forced to practice for 30 minutes each day as a child

Millennial born in '86. We absolutely had to practice writing and reading cursive.

Millennial is old people speak for "everyone younger than me"


OK, Boomer.
 
Report