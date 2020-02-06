 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club) Boobies Insane person suing J-Lo and Shakira for $867 TRILLION, all for giving him a boner and banishing his soul to eternal hellfire   (news.avclub.com) divider line
hechz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, our primary biological function, and reason for existing as an individual, is wrong.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stowing up riches in heaven...How's that going?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was there any warning that what he's going to see might cause him to get sexually excited?

Yes, there was. It was the announcement that J-Lo and Shakira were performing.

They so fine.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Except no, he's not, subby

Reading comprehension; how does it work?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet it was the tongue thing that Shakira did... that's what got him so excited, wasn't it?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, you can sue for that?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Prove it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldRod: I bet it was the tongue thing that Shakira did... that's what got him so excited, wasn't it?


As soon as the large black men in skinny tights went off the field that is when he lost his boner.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wish that rather than try to sue, he'd simply take the route that John the Savage took in Brave New World when what he perceived as the sexual depravity of society was too much for him.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If this goes through, I'm suing pornhub for 100 trillion billion dollars.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't wait until his internet search history is admitted as evidence. That'll end this lawsuit with the quickness.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
To be fair, if he's now going to hell for eternity, that's still let than a penny a day.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dave is upset that after years living in the closet these women have him questioning his closeted homosexuality.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do they ALWAYS have that same beard?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We covered this guy yesterday.
His interpretation of eternal salvation is pretty screwy.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude, you've just shown us your soul, and it isn't worth the seed you spilled watching them shake it.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pfft, now that he's gone public he'll be lucky to settle for barely 1% of his suit. And really is it even worth it at this point?
 
StrikitRich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'Boobies'?   This needs a 'Booties' tag.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: I bet it was the tongue thing that Shakira did... that's what got him so excited, wasn't it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Matthew 5:27-28
"You have heard that it was said, 'You shall not commit adultery.' But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.

So, dude, your eternal damnation is on you. That's not me. That's Jesus saying that.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hechz: Yes, our primary biological function, and reason for existing as an individual, is wrong.


Said the Priest to the Alterboy underneath him.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm glad I'm getting another chance to use this picture, use this picture.
 
etoof
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If god was offended, he could have shut that whole thing down
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chevello: Why do they ALWAYS have that same beard?


It draws a circle for where the penis goes.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Matthew 5:27-28
"You have heard that it was said, 'You shall not commit adultery.' But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart.

So, dude, your eternal damnation is on you. That's not me. That's Jesus saying that.


Guy is stealing Jimmy Carter's spiel, except Carter did not judge anyone cause he liked to up the ladies as well.
 
Braggi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"terrifyingly sexy medley" Is the name of my Folk/death metal band.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TO:       Coach Dave
FROM:  Bucket_Pup

RE: Protest / Lawsuit

Please stop embarrassing us white males.
 
etoof
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TWX: I wish that rather than try to sue, he'd simply take the route that John the Savage took in Brave New World when what he perceived as the sexual depravity of society was too much for him.


Does it involve a shotgun and the tip of his chin?
 
Yanks_RSJ
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Were there any warnings that your 12-year-old young son, whose hormones are just getting ready, just starting to operate... Was there any warning that what he's going to see might cause him to get sexually excited?"

When I was 12, such a thing would have been a gift from the gods.  We didn't have the internet, but I did tape every Super Bowl.  That halftime show would have been a nice break from watching MTV and waiting for the Divinyls or Paula Abdul videos to come on.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 782x748]

I'm glad I'm getting another chance to use this picture, use this picture.


It's pretty good. You can use that picture, use that picture whenever you want.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I never realized that I was attracted to Shakira until this last Sunday.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a tried and true formula that works on adolescent boys, so why shouldn't America greet him as the saviour of their values.   He'll go through a long bout of depression when he figures this out, when his signature meal ticket is no longer honored among the monied conservatives.
 
etoof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He just wants to go back to the good 'ol days when america was great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It wasn't that sexy, and I'm half in love with Shakira in my old age.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish I had a dollar for every girl I saw that "excited" me. I could've retired at 13-1/2 years old.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ashelth: hechz: Yes, our primary biological function, and reason for existing as an individual, is wrong.

Said the Priest to the Alterboy underneath him.


Father David?! Is that you?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasn't he already condemned by Janet Jackson's boob? I find it hard to believe he just discovered football.
 
Braggi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They provided a service to prove this 12 year old boy was heterosexual.  He should be paying them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheSteelCricket: I never realized that I was attracted to Shakira until this last Sunday.


I admire honesty, and her hips don't lie.
 
turkeybrain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The New Testament enjoins to cut off your hand or pluck out your eye rather than use those bits for sin. This guy sucks at being a Christian.
 
Blink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I admit that I often wonder that these people were like in their earlier years.  I mean, at what point did they go completely off the rails:  Was it middle school?  Sophomore year of high school?  Or is it an early-adulthood onset thing?  Maybe after their first marriage failed?

And if it does kick in around middle school, could you imagine if your own kid had to sit next to them in class?

Seems a bit unreasonable to me.
 
