Unicorn, Unicron. Unicron, Unicorn
36
posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 1:23 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
incels gonna incel
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: incels gonna incel


This thread is going to be like weaponized autism.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: cretinbob: incels gonna incel

This thread is going to be like weaponized autism.


And green!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Can't be any worse than Simon Furman's mythologizing.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So are they gonna be called Transnys?
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Badger badger badger badger
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't be any worse than Bay's Sam Witwicky movies featuring The Transformers.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
About 5 years ago, I said something like, "Transformers and MLP fan fiction has got to be a thing."  A co-worker immediately searched for that on her phone.  She said she found only 60 results.  (I was expecting way more than that, but I may be overestimating the weirdness of the Internet.)  And now they're doing a semi-official comic book about that topic.  I guess the super-crazy is not only possible, it is inevitable.
 
Two16
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: [Fark user image 500x386]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unicorn?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: About 5 years ago, I said something like, "Transformers and MLP fan fiction has got to be a thing."  A co-worker immediately searched for that on her phone.  She said she found only 60 results.  (I was expecting way more than that, but I may be overestimating the weirdness of the Internet.)  And now they're doing a semi-official comic book about that topic.  I guess the super-crazy is not only possible, it is inevitable.


Your co-worker doesn't know where or how to search for fan fiction.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unicron
bing.comView Full Size
...for all etenrity
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you think this is big, just wait for MLP X NJPW, where Minuro Suzuki finally learns the true power of friendship (yet beats down the Cutie Mark Crusaders every chance he gets).
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh geez.  Rule 34 rears its head in 3... 2... 1...

/strangest boner
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also, buck the haters.  I look forward to seeing the phrase "FRIENDSHIP IS THE RIGHT OF ALL SENTIENT BEINGS!"  And I honestly don't care whether it's Twilight or Optimus that all caps it.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: About 5 years ago, I said something like, "Transformers and MLP fan fiction has got to be a thing."  A co-worker immediately searched for that on her phone.  She said she found only 60 results.  (I was expecting way more than that, but I may be overestimating the weirdness of the Internet.)  And now they're doing a semi-official comic book about that topic.  I guess the super-crazy is not only possible, it is inevitable.


Have you not seen who the President at the moment is???
 
Yoleus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Autoponies... roll OUT!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There needs to be trans teen Transformers, CareBear mash up.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has there been a Transformers X Gobots crossover yet?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next up: Hello Kitty Gundam
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: There needs to be trans teen Transformers, CareBear mash up.


Did you check DeviantArt?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Must I do everything?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Next up: Hello Kitty Gundam


It's already out:

grapee.jpView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
bughunter
Oh geez.  Rule 34 rears its head in 3... 2... 1...
/strangest boner
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Your co-worker doesn't know where or how to search for fan fiction.


I'm pretty sure she put the phrase "transformers my little pony fan fiction" into whatever the default search engine is on her phone.  Looking at specialized sites for fanfiction writers where the robots.txt blocks most crawlers would probably have had more results.  We were at work, though, so couldn't spend tons of time falling into a silly rabbit hole.

Anyway, I hope both fandoms enjoy the comic.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: waxbeans: There needs to be trans teen Transformers, CareBear mash up.

Did you check DeviantArt?


Wow. That got weird, fast.

HomerBush.gif
 
RPBN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unicorn : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube 9auOCbH5Ns4
 
tasteme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
danceswithcrows
Anyway, I hope both fandoms enjoy the comic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of all of the things that I expected TFA to be about, this was probably somewhere at the deepest recesses of my subconscious, that would never have been accessed otherwise.

Whatever they be smoking, it must be dpoisn.com, and I wants it.
 
loki021376
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Unicron
[bing.com image 299x178]...for all etenrity


An all stainless, Submariner with a blue face? If so, I feel ya. Since high school that's all I've wanted, even asked the company rep in NYC one time I'd pay double the gold and stainless price if they'd build me one. He told me they wouldn't one-off something like that for a watch less than $100k. So 25 years later my wrist still sits bare. I refuse to compromise on the dream!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who's got the "Is this the worst timeline?" tally sheet? Please add a point.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Also, buck the haters.  I look forward to seeing the phrase "FRIENDSHIP IS THE RIGHT OF ALL SENTIENT BEINGS!"  And I honestly don't care whether it's Twilight or Optimus that all caps it.


Energon is magic?
 
