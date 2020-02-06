 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   Important scientific query: "How taut does your butt need to be to bounce a quarter off it?"   (melmagazine.com) divider line
62
    More: Interesting, Arse, Bounce message, Skin, Golf, Buttocks, Booty, good ass, Measurement  
•       •       •

62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally something worthy of a government grant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See: Ali Landry
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look...I'm still trying to flip a red cup off of mine, OKAY.    NOW you want me to bounce a quarter off of it.......smh.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: See: Ali Landry


FOR SCIENCE!
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Look...I'm still trying to flip a red cup off of mine, OKAY.    NOW you want me to bounce a quarter off of it.......smh.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DjangoStonereaver: NewportBarGuy: See: Ali Landry

FOR SCIENCE!
[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x680]


That brings me back. That was one of the first pictures I saved in my taxes folder
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It depends on how hard you throw it. If you shoot a quarter out of a particle accelerator you can bounce a quarter off of damned near anything.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Splat! wobblewobblewobblwobble
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attach electrodes to butt.
Drive a baggie of weed to a friend's house in a red state.
Have scientist flip on red & blue lights, suddenly and without warning.
Convert results to ballistics gel in lab.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine there's any kind of ass a quarter wouldn't bounce off of. What's an example of one NOT bouncing off?
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this article fails without video of someone trying to bounce quarters off asses.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this is possible to determine visually.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Look...I'm still trying to flip a red cup off of mine, OKAY.


Huh, a quick search shows lots of gifs of that

/ there's 20 minutes I will never get back
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't imagine there's any kind of ass a quarter wouldn't bounce off of. What's an example of one NOT bouncing off?


You sure you want to open that can of worms on Fark?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow up question: How tight does one need to be to get a roll of quarters into it?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't answer this question but I do know that you should always wipe the body spray and oil off the strippers ass before you put the cocaine on it.

themoreyouknow.jpg
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was younger and more athletic I used to introduce myself to women as "hello my name is %username% and I can crack walnuts with my butt cheeks."

More often than not a conversation strikes up instead of an odd look and slowly backing away.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always figured the quarter bounce trick was just an excuse to openly stare at and compliment someone's ass, at least that's my experience. I mean, how untaut would a butt have to be for a quarter to... stick? be absorbed? On second thought, some questions don't need answers.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: arrogantbastich: I can't imagine there's any kind of ass a quarter wouldn't bounce off of. What's an example of one NOT bouncing off?

You sure you want to open that can of worms on Fark?


ARE YOU AFRAID?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: I can't answer this question but I do know that you should always wipe the body spray and oil off the strippers ass before you put the cocaine on it.

themoreyouknow.jpg


And the glitter
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't imagine there's any kind of ass a quarter wouldn't bounce off of. What's an example of one NOT bouncing off?


Seriously.  If the butt is too soft, do they just stick?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This taut:

dhresource.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: oa330_man: I can't answer this question but I do know that you should always wipe the body spray and oil off the strippers ass before you put the cocaine on it.

themoreyouknow.jpg

And the glitter


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, I was only staring because of my interest in physics."
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't imagine there's any kind of ass a quarter wouldn't bounce off of. What's an example of one NOT bouncing off?


Trust me, you don't want to know.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up - how watertight is a frog's ass?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby you spelled 'taught' wrong.
I taught my butt to sing The Star Spangled Banner. But I gotta eat a lotta beans first.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a Fark thread I can get behind.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Look...I'm still trying to flip a red cup off of mine, OKAY.    NOW you want me to bounce a quarter off of it.......smh.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I did not know that was a thing.

Fark is indeed educational.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size

...say, young lady, would you like to volunteer for science in the public interest?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably needs to be tighter than this:


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DocUi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Look...I'm still trying to flip a red cup off of mine, OKAY.    NOW you want me to bounce a quarter off of it.......smh.


You have my Curiosity.

johnny_vegas: raerae1980: Look...I'm still trying to flip a red cup off of mine, OKAY.
Huh, a quick search shows lots of gifs of that
/ there's 20 minutes I will never get back


Now you have my attention.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: raerae1980: Look...I'm still trying to flip a red cup off of mine, OKAY.    NOW you want me to bounce a quarter off of it.......smh.
[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]
I did not know that was a thing.
Fark is indeed educational.


May I subscribe to your newsletter.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: [media1.tenor.com image 474x324] [View Full Size image _x_]


That used to be how a gentleman would introduce himself before all this me too stuff.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Buttmark, book...   naw.  First one
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB:

I once bounced a golf ball from an errant drive off of a girls ass.  Twice.  On the same shot.  She went before me and shanked it, and all pissed off stalked off to get the ball.  It was about 20 feet past the tee and off to the right.  I was visibly annoyed since I had to delay my shot due to her being down fairway from me and she basically said to fire away, I wouldn't hit her.

So I did.  And I shanked it.  Square into her ass.  The ball hit it, ricocheted straight down, bounced back up, hit her ass again, and rolled back toward me.

She had a really nice ass.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Sorry
//Not sorry
///Yeah... sorry... and ill
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x734]

/Sorry
//Not sorry
///Yeah... sorry... and ill


Aww shiat. I was going to eat lunch.
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't wanna hear about it unless it can give me change back on that quarter......
 
ruudbob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x734]

/Sorry
//Not sorry
///Yeah... sorry... and ill


Mods! Anti porn spotted.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I could probably achieve this feat with about 6 chip clips and a couple of bungee cords...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you pull your skin tight with your hands, you're self-taut.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Next up - how watertight is a frog's ass?


Same as a ducks, completely.
Otherwise, they'd both fill up with water and sink.
 
