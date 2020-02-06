 Skip to content
(The Indy Channel)   The best way to deal with the odor from gasoline fumes is to A: open a window B: turn on the exhaust fan C: light incense   (theindychannel.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D: light a match
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
moviehole.netView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gasoline doesn't start burning that easily
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Auto-repair shops don't know that?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: gasoline doesn't start burning that easily


Orly? (WARNING somewhat graphic content in video):

Static electricity sets off a fire at gas station
Youtube j1sMZ-22eFk


No, not rly.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith, workers at the Auto Center Store on East 38th Street and North Franklin Road had emptied a gas tank on a car and put the gas in a bucket. When the fumes became too strong, they lit incense to help with the odor.


Well, maybe if they didn't empty a gas tank on a car this wouldn't have happened!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are few (if any) things in life that smell worse than incense.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
In their defense, it was the faster way to air the place out.
 
King Something
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: There are few (if any) things in life that smell worse than incense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: There are few (if any) things in life that smell worse than incense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gunsmack: biscuitsngravy: There are few (if any) things in life that smell worse than incense.

[Fark user image image 190x500]


Yes!  I literally almost wrote "except patchouli" in my post.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jst3p: SoundOfOneHandWanking: gasoline doesn't start burning that easily

Orly? (WARNING somewhat graphic content in video):

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1sMZ-22​eFk]

No, not rly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkiller1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The IJN CV Taihodealt with a gasoline leak by turning on all the fans.

This filled the entire ship with gasoline vapor.

Then it ignited. The sides blew out of the ship.

Don't turn on fans unless you're damn sure they're venting outside.
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA "Embers from the incense found their way into the bucket and the gas went up in flames."
Wrong! Wrong! Wrong! Betcha any money the heavier-than-air fumes concentrated along the floor until they reached the incense which they considered to be a safe distance away from the bucket.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't think I want these geniuses working on my car.
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry, I said "they" twice. -1 for ambiguity
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: There are few (if any) things in life that smell worse than incense.


The room after incest?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gopher321: D: light a match


E: smoke a doobie
 
Brakeline
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oopie doo!
 
Report