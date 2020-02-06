 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Doctors using nitrous oxide during labor/delivery, no word on what the patients are using. Hilarity not an issue   (wkbw.com)
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mommy!!!!
 
anti-riaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally a start in the right direction. Should've been a standard a long time ago.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't think doctors should be huffing gas while working....That seems in-ethical..
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reef2reef.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
,
Fark user imageView Full Size
good!
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume there's a behind the scenes "one for me, one for you" rule when the board members aren't around?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Effective, cheap, safe, and no detrimental side effects for the mother or child?

We should ban it. Women ought to suffer through child birth as God intended.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works good, why not?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never not even once...........that's what we were told!!
 
anti-riaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Effective, cheap, safe, and no detrimental side effects for the mother or child?

We should ban it. Women ought to suffer through child birth as God intended.


You already said cheap, that's enough to ban it for life!
My son was born without complications and it cost my insurance company 60,000 for 3 day hospital stay.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I really don't think doctors should be huffing gas while working....That seems in-ethical..


Pffft.  You sound just like the bartender who cut me off after I told her I was a neurosurgeon and was on call.

I KNOW MY LIMITS, DAMMIT!
 
Vorpal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs AMBeard is having our first child soon. Her choices in the early stages prior to when an epidural would be advisable are

1:  mild narcotics where the mother's body should filter most of it out before it hits the umbilical cord.

2: laughing gas that is quick, temporary, and no side effect to the mom or baby.

Hell yeah she chose #2
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Works good, why not?


Fark user imageView Full Size


WHEEEEE!!!
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Well done.

I came here to post Dr. Orin Scrivello, and found it had been taken care of.
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 245x140] [View Full Size image _x_]

Mommy!!!!


With some background music:

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

plecos: TommyDeuce: [Fark user image 245x140] [View Full Size image _x_]

Mommy!!!!

With some background music:

[66.media.tumblr.com image 500x209] [View Full Size image _x_]


suave.comView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: Effective, cheap, safe, and no detrimental side effects for the mother or child?

We should ban it. Women ought to suffer through child birth as God intended.


Something tells me that when you aren't busy advocating painless childbirth, you're biatching about manmade global warming, and you don't see how the two are remotely connected but you're certain everything is Trump's fault.

Am I close?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OB/GYN Doc: "Lady, this is going to hurt you more than me"
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x419]


As opposed to now, when doctors tell women that their heart attacks are actually anxiety & they just need some more placebo psych-meds to fix it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: JesseL: Effective, cheap, safe, and no detrimental side effects for the mother or child?

We should ban it. Women ought to suffer through child birth as God intended.

Something tells me that when you aren't busy advocating painless childbirth, you're biatching about manmade global warming, and you don't see how the two are remotely connected but you're certain everything is Trump's fault.

Am I close?


Nope. Not even a little.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AlanMooresBeard: Mrs AMBeard is having our first child soon. Her choices in the early stages prior to when an epidural would be advisable are

1:  mild narcotics where the mother's body should filter most of it out before it hits the umbilical cord.

2: laughing gas that is quick, temporary, and no side effect to the mom or baby.

Hell yeah she chose #2


I also went that route when I had our youngest about a year ago. It's niiice. Honestly, the worst part was that you can't use it while they're prepping you for/administering the epidural, when the contractions are at their worst. But hey, at least the epidural actually worked that time, unlike with my older kid. That was HELL, and since she was my first, I didn't even know to complain; I just thought maybe it was SUPPOSED to only slightly dull the pain.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlanMooresBeard: Mrs AMBeard is having our first child soon. Her choices in the early stages prior to when an epidural would be advisable are

1:  mild narcotics where the mother's body should filter most of it out before it hits the umbilical cord.

2: laughing gas that is quick, temporary, and no side effect to the mom or baby.

Hell yeah she chose #2


You get really high from it, then have a come down lasting many hours where you will feel joyless and crappy, for those first moments with your child.

Its not called hippie crack for nothing. Maybe try it out beforehand with whippets.

It is a very effective pain killer.
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: ...

You get really high from it, then have a come down lasting many hours where you will feel joyless and crappy, for those first moments with your child.

Its not called hippie crack for nothing. Maybe try it out beforehand with whippets.

It is a very effective pain killer.


I had nitrous at the dentist plenty of times. Never had the come down that you describe.
 
AlanMooresBeard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: AlanMooresBeard: Mrs AMBeard is having our first child soon. Her choices in the early stages prior to when an epidural would be advisable are

1:  mild narcotics where the mother's body should filter most of it out before it hits the umbilical cord.

2: laughing gas that is quick, temporary, and no side effect to the mom or baby.

Hell yeah she chose #2

You get really high from it, then have a come down lasting many hours where you will feel joyless and crappy, for those first moments with your child.


as opposed to the other joys of push a baby through ones vagina?
 
frogmyte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: AlanMooresBeard: Mrs AMBeard is having our first child soon. Her choices in the early stages prior to when an epidural would be advisable are

1:  mild narcotics where the mother's body should filter most of it out before it hits the umbilical cord.

2: laughing gas that is quick, temporary, and no side effect to the mom or baby.

Hell yeah she chose #2

You get really high from it, then have a come down lasting many hours where you will feel joyless and crappy, for those first moments with your child.

Its not called hippie crack for nothing. Maybe try it out beforehand with whippets.

It is a very effective pain killer.


Really? I did whippets quite a bit in my youth and don't recall any long, joyless comedown afterwards...

It's also not nearly as concentrated a dose as doing whippets; like, you're not gonna get the wah-wahs from this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x419]

As opposed to now, when doctors tell women that their heart attacks are actually anxiety & they just need some more placebo psych-meds to fix it.


These are not the Billy Joel lyrics I am looking for.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I sure as hell use it at the dentist. If you're drilling me, you're  gassing me.
Hell, I've elected just to use nitrous and not novocaine. I had a bonding that broke off, and they only needed to drill for like 10 seconds to fix it. I figured with nitrous I could deal with the pain for 10 seconds and not have to go through hours of numbness followed by that prickly itching feeling when the nerves come back online. It was worth not getting novocaine.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I couldn't find a picture of a whippet doing whippits.
 
Report