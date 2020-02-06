 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Cows have souls or something ... New Zealand edition   (news.com.au) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Meat, Broadsheet, New Plymouth, young woman, New Zealand, McDonald's restaurant, Livestock, Tabloid  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 1:50 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why they taste delicious.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lister: Sometimes, I think it's cruel giving machines a personality. My mate Petersen once bought a pair of shoes with Artificial Intelligence. 'Smart Shoes' they were called. It was a neat idea: no matter how blind drunk you were, they could always get you home. But he got ratted one night in Oslo and woke up the next morning in Burma. You see, the shoes got bored just going from his local to the flat. They wanted to see the world, like, you know. He had a hell of a job getting rid of them. No matter who he sold them to, they'd show up again the next day. He tried to shut them out, but they just kicked the door down, you know.
Rimmer: Is this true?
Lister: Yeah. Last thing he heard, they'd sort of, erm, robbed a car and drove it into a canal. They couldn't steer, you see.
Rimmer: Really?
Lister: Yeah. Petersen was really, really blown away about it. He went to see a priest. The priest told him... he said it was alright and all that, like, and that the shoes were happy and that they'd gone to heaven. You see, it turns out shoes have 'soles'.
Rimmer: Ah, what a sad, sad story. Wait a minute.
[Thinks for a minute]
Rimmer: How did they open the car door?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok that works better on video. Sorry
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vegans gonna vegan.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you really believed cows have souls and need saving, you'd be out there trying to hijack the ship to save them, not yelling at random McD's employees/customers.

But then, vegans gonna vegan.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buzz hellzapoppin: Vegans gonna vegan.


I'd shake an angry fist at you, but my fist might have a soul and I don't want to disturb it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And so does kale. But one cow soul goes to satisfy dozens, but it takes several kale souls to grudgingly satisfy a vegan. That's why it's full of oxalates that cause kidney stones.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Delicious, savory souls.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Better than guns!
 
Cheron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta look at the big picture. If you save a cow, you save a cow and doom the planet. Cows are a huge source of methane which is 50x the greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide is. If you eat a steak cooked on a methane flame it is actually carbon negative if you do the math right.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Caring about animals' suffering is so uncool, amirite?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cheron: Gotta look at the big picture. If you save a cow, you save a cow and doom the planet. Cows are a huge source of methane which is 50x the greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide is. If you eat a steak cooked on a methane flame it is actually carbon negative if you do the math right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cheron: Gotta look at the big picture. If you save a cow, you save a cow and doom the planet. Cows are a huge source of methane which is 50x the greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide is. If you eat a steak cooked on a methane flame it is actually carbon negative if you do the math right.


If meat eaters didn't breed cows purely for the purpose of cruelly raising them & cruelly killing them, they wouldn't produce any methane at all.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: And so does kale. But one cow soul goes to satisfy dozens, but it takes several kale souls to grudgingly satisfy a vegan. That's why it's full of oxalates that cause kidney stones.


Kale have small souls, those without much fire for life, and so the life force vegans get from them can provide much. But if a vegan comes around two or three times in a row...
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
big pig peaches
Delicious, savory souls.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: And so does kale. But one cow soul goes to satisfy dozens, but it takes several kale souls to grudgingly satisfy a vegan. That's why it's full of oxalates that cause kidney stones.


Well if you're saying one cow can contribute to slowly killing a dozen obnoxious meat eaters with obesity & heart disease, then please, help yourself to a tasty burger...
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dick Hammer: Caring about animals' suffering is so uncool, amirite?


Caring is fine. It's interrupting my meal that's obnoxious.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Except for ginger cows, right?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Being a vegan for health reasons is smart and good for some people.

Being a vegan for moral reasons requires some pretty humorous intellectual contortions.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes cows and kale have souls if you understand that death is irrelevant
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She looks cute enough.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dick Hammer: Caring about animals' suffering is so uncool, amirite?


Posted from a wooden computer (fark plants' feelings, amirite?) manufactured by free ranging gnomes who love their work and live on nothing but Sen. Rick Scott's tears.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report