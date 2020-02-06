 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Whistleblower censured for warning about coronavirus dies from coronavirus. UPDATE: Upgraded to only MOSTLY dead   (bbc.com) divider line
38
    More: Sad, China, People's Republic of China, Infection, Hong Kong, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Yunnan, Hubei, World Health Organization  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 1:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"No more coronavirus in the hospital please." Well, that's almost a sentence... And don't worry, there'll be plenty of coronavirus for you. Nobody will take away your precious coronavirus.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some thorough censoring
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His last words:

He who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the cure to this virus in the Castle of Aaargh.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: His last words:

He who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the cure to this virus in the Castle of Aaargh.


did he write down the aaargh or just say it.
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: His last words:

He who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the cure to this virus in the Castle of Aaargh.


If he were dieing he wouldn't bother to carve "Aaargh." He'd just say it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whistleblower censured for warning about coronavirus dies from coronavirus

Yeah. Yeah, that's the ticket.  It was coronavirus that killed him.
 
freidog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freidog: The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'


I'm not dead yet!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It should be easy enough to track these 8.  Not a large sample size, but we've already exceeding 10% mortality with his passing.

Do note that he is not old or otherwise medically impaired.  This virus is a killer that takes so far everyone but children.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I always wear a facemask and I wash my hands compulsively. Therefore, I don't always get sick, but when I do...

/stay healthy my friends
 
soporific
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: freidog: The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'

I'm not dead yet!


I feel happy!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He feels happy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

soporific: MaelstromFL: freidog: The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'

I'm not dead yet!

I feel happy!


Sumbeeyotch
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure, I mean, the guy who was pressured to sign confessions about "making false comments" that had "severely disturbed the social order" died from the very-real infection about which he made his nice and accurate comments, but we should still totally trust the figures that the Chinese government has "officially" communicated about their rampant farking infection.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freidog: The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'


Well it's no Flu.
Did you know the flu kills more people? Heard that somewhere recently.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

soporific: MaelstromFL: freidog: The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'

I'm not dead yet!

I feel happy!


You're not fooling anyone, you know.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freidog: The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'


He'll be stone dead in a minute.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: soporific: MaelstromFL: freidog: The state-run Global Times said Li Wenliang had died in Wuhan but later reported he was instead critically ill.

Looks like he's been taken to a better hospital where his condition has improved to 'not dead'

I'm not dead yet!

I feel happy!

You're not fooling anyone, you know.


maybe they turned him into a newt instead.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Friends of mine were on a photography tour to China. Their first stop was Shanghai where they had a hotel just off the Bund. When they arrived at the hotel they were specifically told not to open the curtains in their hotel room and not to under any circumstances look out of the window or they would be arrested.

Turns out Winnie The Pooh Xi Jinping was in town and this was part of the security. It seemed rather quaint to my friends that they were perfectly at liberty to wander around anywhere outside the hotel and take photographs but they COULD NOT LOOK OUT OF THE WINDOWS!
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radbaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does his family have to pay for the bullet??

/i kid i kid
//polonium?
///jokes
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, that'll happen when your government injects a few hundred cc's of pure virus serum directly into a carotid.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: His last words:

He who is valiant and pure of spirit may find the cure to this virus in the Castle of Aaargh.


He actually said, "I would rather go to the Castle Anthrax and let's get there before they start the spankings and oral sex "
 
Magnus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It should be easy enough to track these 8.  Not a large sample size, but we've already exceeding 10% mortality with his passing.

Do note that he is not old or otherwise medically impaired.  This virus is a killer that takes so far everyone but children.


Ok, noted.

From the article:  "Dr Li's medical history is not known. "

So, with that little tidbit in the article, how did you come to the conclusion that Dr. Li is not medically impaired?  I swear you have the best and worst sources of information.  First, you have this great insider knowledge, then that information invariably is wrong.  You are the yin and yang of In-The-Know.

Where did you learn that Dr. Li is was not medically impaired?  Did you give him a physical?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fully-jacketed, hollow-point coronavirus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It probably (and literally) couldn't happen to a better man. Sad, but bless his memory.
 
Magnus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Yoleus: Friends of mine were on a photography tour to China. Their first stop was Shanghai where they had a hotel just off the Bund. When they arrived at the hotel they were specifically told not to open the curtains in their hotel room and not to under any circumstances look out of the window or they would be arrested.

Turns out Winnie The Pooh Xi Jinping was in town and this was part of the security. It seemed rather quaint to my friends that they were perfectly at liberty to wander around anywhere outside the hotel and take photographs but they COULD NOT LOOK OUT OF THE WINDOWS!


Perfectly reasonable security precaution to prevent potential sniper nesting.  More closed curtains, fewer windows that have to be monitored by counter-snipers.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yoleus: Friends of mine were on a photography tour to China. Their first stop was Shanghai where they had a hotel just off the Bund. When they arrived at the hotel they were specifically told not to open the curtains in their hotel room and not to under any circumstances look out of the window or they would be arrested.

Turns out Winnie The Pooh Xi Jinping was in town and this was part of the security. It seemed rather quaint to my friends that they were perfectly at liberty to wander around anywhere outside the hotel and take photographs but they COULD NOT LOOK OUT OF THE WINDOWS!


Just guessing here but maybe it was a security protocol meant to make sure that there were no snipers?
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So now the Wuhan plague victims are rising from the dead?

This thing could be worse than we feared.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I told you I was sick."
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
walkerhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Didn't he die a couple days ago too? No, I'm not doing a search, that's the mods job.
 
xitnode
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

medius: So now the Wuhan plague victims are rising from the dead?

This thing could be worse than we feared.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: It should be easy enough to track these 8.  Not a large sample size, but we've already exceeding 10% mortality with his passing.


That's not how R0 works...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chinese cop math.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report