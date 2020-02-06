 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Man arrested in front of his children by armed bounty hunters over unpaid traffic tickets, apparently unaware of how lucky he was that Darth Vader had issued a 'No Disintegrations' policy   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
97
    More: Sick, American Broadcasting Company, Bounty hunter, English-language films, Ricky Gory, KABC-TV, Police, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Los Angeles  
•       •       •

1218 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 11:50 AM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



97 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules. We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty much done in one
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog unavailable for comment.
 
js34603
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules. We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.


Or, and I know this is crazy, he could park where the fark he was supposed to.
 
PunGent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How much bounty is there on a parking ticket felon that it can be split six ways?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
js34603:

Or, and I know this is crazy, he could park where the fark he was supposed to.

Yeah, no shiat, Sherlock! 
That has dick all to do with the meat of this article.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the way
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many tickets do you need to get before they send bounty hunters after you?

Not saying it is right, but not close to the top of the list of things I am worried about.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PunGent: How much bounty is there on a parking ticket felon that it can be split six ways?


Seems like they do it for sport, like trophy hunters.

It would have take the cops five minutes to find this guy.
 
jst3p
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules.


Without bounty hunters most poor people would never be able to make bond if they are arrested.

We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

This I agree with.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: [Fark user image 300x168]



if I live long enough, i have decided to spend every single penny on an investigator.

one for ME and not the stalker.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't these guys know that children in front of them creates an automatic safe zone where they can't be arrested and you have to come back later.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jst3p: not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules.

Without bounty hunters most poor people would never be able to make bond if they are arrested.

We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

This I agree with.


bail bondsmen..bounty hunters..they are part of the INjustice system.

no one does anything because it is the right thing to do I have learned. They are always just covering their ass.

or getting paid.

"if you like bread, protect your head".

I figured it out, John Wayne. There are no heroes. no cowboys Just mercs going to the highest bidder.

whore.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What did you expect from your police state? This guy doesn't sound rich or famous.
 
Cbillrun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The ONLY relevant fact is the guy is a criminal. It is his fault. Period. HE isn't a victim. His children are victims of his poor decision making.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: This is the way


you are a Phoenix.
 
jst3p
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: jst3p: not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules.

Without bounty hunters most poor people would never be able to make bond if they are arrested.

We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

This I agree with.

bail bondsmen..bounty hunters..they are part of the INjustice system.

no one does anything because it is the right thing to do I have learned. They are always just covering their ass.

or getting paid.

"if you like bread, protect your head".

I figured it out, John Wayne. There are no heroes. no cowboys Just mercs going to the highest bidder.

whore.


I remember when I had my first beer.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules. We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.



I don't know which I like better:  Your comment, or "not enough beer."


\ok ok - "not enough beer" wins
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


hot but terrible trigger discipline.

/and I don't recall a belt fed weapon in that movie.
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How many tickets do you need to get before they send bounty hunters after you?

Not saying it is right, but not close to the top of the list of things I am worried about.


My sister has about 100 library book she checked out about 45 years ago and never returned.  I wonder what the bounty is on her ass?

If you're reading this Birmingham Public Library, I have a reasonable fee structure.
 
probesport
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Muta: My sister has about 100 library book she checked out about 45 years ago and never returned.  I wonder what the bounty is on her ass?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
also he wasn't arrested for traffic tickets, he was arrested for the failure to appears
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jst3p: not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules.

Without bounty hunters most poor people would never be able to make bond if they are arrested.

We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

This I agree with.


I think this is sort of part of the problem... we seem to think that arresting everyone and jailing them should be the default, and then we just accept the knock-on consequences without question. This is dumb... most people shouldn't be jailed for most offenses... while I'm fine with keeping people accused of violence in jail, jail isn't rehab, jail isn't a mental health facility, and jail doesn't solve all problems... most people should just be ROR anyways, and we can pick them up with actual cops if they don't show for a hearing later.
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How many tickets do you need to get before they send bounty hunters after you?

Not saying it is right, but not close to the top of the list of things I am worried about.


Usually in the thousands of dollars. It takes a LOT of tickets and not paying them to get to this point.

I mean, ffs, pay your damn parking tickets.
Or just park legally, it isn't that hard.
I've been driving for 30+ years and I've gotten maybe 3 parking tickets. Paid all of them immediately.
 
payattention
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
not enough beer -This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

Well, that and a little authoritarianism to show those who might dare do anything other than comply will happen to them... but, it's all legal, so why complain, right? I mean, think of all the damage done to our society when someone dares to refuse to pay parking tickets!

/it's all about money... if you have it, you survive in the US... if you don't...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: pretty much done in one


This.  How this gets referred to bounty hunters in the first place is f$cking stupid.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unless I'm seriously mistaken, bounty hunters are sent by bail bond agencies to go after people who jump bail.

In this case, it's very easy to avoid this particular problem - show up for your court date(s).  That's it.  Just show up when ordered to.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

js34603: not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules. We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

Or, and I know this is crazy, he could park where the fark he was supposed to.


Do you have kids?
 
jst3p
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

firefly212: jst3p: not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules.

Without bounty hunters most poor people would never be able to make bond if they are arrested.

We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

This I agree with.

I think this is sort of part of the problem... we seem to think that arresting everyone and jailing them should be the default, and then we just accept the knock-on consequences without question. This is dumb... most people shouldn't be jailed for most offenses... while I'm fine with keeping people accused of violence in jail, jail isn't rehab, jail isn't a mental health facility, and jail doesn't solve all problems... most people should just be ROR anyways, and we can pick them up with actual cops if they don't show for a hearing later.


While I mostly agree with you in spirit, I disagree that most people should be ROR. Case in point, this guy didn't show up for parking tickets, you think that criminals will show up on their own when they are facing actual jail time? I agree that we arrest far too many people for non-violent offenses but my family has a long criminal history and the actual criminals in the system need pressure to get them to actually appear.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jst3p: I remember when I had my first beer.


Me too, and I hated it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see the usual Fark boot lickers have checked in.
 
Muta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cbillrun: The ONLY relevant fact is the guy is a criminal. It is his fault. Period. HE isn't a victim. His children are victims of his poor decision making.


Agreed.  Pelosi should hire that guy to drag in every person who didn't appear before before the House Impeachment Committee.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: also he wasn't arrested for traffic tickets, he was arrested for the failure to appears


for traffic tickets
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Dog unavailable for comment.


What?  The magic algorithm has not dropped a Patty Mayo video into your feed?

/Shocked, just shocked, to learn this man is actually just a Youtube actor?

//Why does it sound wrong to say "An Youtube actor" in my head?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How many tickets do you need to get before they send bounty hunters after you?

Not saying it is right, but not close to the top of the list of things I am worried about.


How often do you get tickets when you look....suspicious?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules. We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.


My state (Illinois) banned them a long time ago by eliminating bail bondsmen with a switch to 10% cash bond. Now our governor is moving toward eliminating cash bond entirely.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I see the usual Fark boot lickers have checked in.


I'm curious. Is it Mrs. How Rules (how I read it in my head) or Mr. Show Rules?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrsleep: Or just park legally, it isn't that hard.


You apparently never lived in a city with a vibrant, thriving parking ticket racket run by the municipal government. I HAVE. Parking legally will not stop you from getting citations.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: also he wasn't arrested for traffic tickets, he was arrested for the failure to appears

for traffic tickets


Yes.  If you get a ticket that tells you that you have to go to court, you have to...wait for it...go to court.

The alternative is being immediately detained or arrested and brought before a judge immediately.  I'm sure if the police started doing that, you'd be here to biatch about that as well.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why does everyone keep referencing parking tickets?  Traffic violations does not immediately mean parking tickets.

I will bet anyone a lifetime of TF that this was not over parking tickets.  Feel free to prove me wrong.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules. We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

My state (Illinois) banned them a long time ago by eliminating bail bondsmen with a switch to 10% cash bond. Now our governor is moving toward eliminating cash bond entirely.


We're seeing the effects of that in NYC.
 
jst3p
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: also he wasn't arrested for traffic tickets, he was arrested for the failure to appears

for traffic tickets


Yeah, that's complete bullshiat. This should not be something that involves bounty hunters. How does that work anyway? Bounty hunters work for bail bondsmen and hunt down people who fail to appear (or fail to comply with restrictions of the bail) so the bail bondsman doesn't lose his money. How does a bounty hunter come into play when there is no bail?
 
Bandito King
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cbillrun: The ONLY relevant fact is the guy is a criminal. It is his fault. Period. HE isn't a victim. His children are victims of his poor decision making.


Parking violations aren't crimes.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Unless I'm seriously mistaken, bounty hunters are sent by bail bond agencies to go after people who jump bail.

In this case, it's very easy to avoid this particular problem - show up for your court date(s).  That's it.  Just show up when ordered to.


First, there is no evidence he jumped bail.  Second, courts are famous for switching court dates and not advising defendents do deliberately f$ck them up.

There's a simple formula:
1) pull people over for being black
2) issue them a bullshiat citation/fine
3) keep changing the court dates until they fail to show-up
4) issue a bench warrant

The key is to make sure you pay the being black fine in step# 2.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

js34603: not enough beer: Bounty hunting is a relic of a time in which we didn't have much in the way of law enforcement. It is an outdated Supreme Court decision and is a profession that attracts thugs. Hell half off them are ex cops that thought being a cop had too many rules. We should not send armed people after traffic violations period. This is nothing more then the prison industrial complex sucking profits out of poor people.

Or, and I know this is crazy, he could park where the fark he was supposed to.


I thought most places just didnt let you renew your driver's license if you got too far behind on tickets. Why do they need to chase a man into a tree and arrest him with six farking guns? I dont care if you have ALL the parking tickets. Yeah you might be an asshole, but at no point do guns need to enter the equation.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why you shouldn't hire mercenaries to work for the government.  It is very difficult to hold them accountable.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: mrshowrules: I see the usual Fark boot lickers have checked in.

I'm curious. Is it Mrs. How Rules (how I read it in my head) or Mr. Show Rules?


The latter but some Farkers insist on the former which is a cross I bear.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 850x540]

hot but terrible trigger discipline.

/and I don't recall a belt fed weapon in that movie.


But can you imagine if she found one?
"Ha! Who's stupid now? You said I'd never use this belt and yet here is a machine gun....oh wait....I have 7.62 and this takes 5.56. Shiat."
 
Displayed 50 of 97 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report