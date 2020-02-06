 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Bill in Vermont would decriminalize prostitution. Man, I don't know who this Bill guy is, but he seems fun   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Prostitution, sex workers, New York City, Vermont lawmaker, stepping stone, Rep. Selene Colburn, decriminalization bill, sex work experience  
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, he's cool I guess.  I'm just sick of having to pay him all the time.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bill Stickers will be prosecuted.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Bill Stickers will be prosecuted.


Bill Stickers is innocent
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drinks Rocket Fuel malt liquor.
DAAAAAMN!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'a just a Bill.  Yes, he's only a Bill...
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Rhode Island, prostitution indoors was legal for years due to a loophole. The state seemed not to turn into the Playboy Mansion. Eventually, the State politicians figured out how to pass a proper anti-prostitution law which closed the loophole.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prost​i​tution_in_Rhode_Island#History
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill seems to be doing his buddy John a solid.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: He drinks Rocket Fuel malt liquor.
DAAAAAMN!


I was thinking about that bit last night.
Got that upstate flavor that will keep you ugly all night long.

DaZamn
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invest in flannel lingerie
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should form a union, or guild.

Sex workers of the world, unite!
 
RedRudy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh f*ck yes!
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Wrong Bill?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Collins: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]

Wrong Bill?


Bill Stickies?
 
mrsleep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: They should form a union, or guild.

Sex workers of the world, unite!


You mean...like this one?
https://www.iusw.org
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think Bill would have moved from Vermont to Nevada by now. Or at least the vicinity of a casino, a Trump property, or Jeffrey Epstein's happy hunting grounds.

legalized gambling = legalized prostitution

Trumps = Epstein writ large,

starting with Our Founder, Frederick Trump, the notorious owner of the most profitable whorehouse,disguised as a hotel, disguised as a restaurant, in the Klondyke Gold Rush.I mention no Hiltons in the preceding history lesson.Everybody who wants to get rich quick, go West or North to Alaska!

To build a bridge to nowhere, an airport on an island, and live high off the hog on boot strapy Government royality cheques paid for by the natives. To demand the return of the land the Government bought from your grandad at a serious loss to the public purse, now that the damage down by your grandfather has naturally heeled and the land is ready to be raped agin. Branch Dildonian, I am looking your way!Vermont is not exceptional. It is just conservative, which is a euphemism for "slow" or the R word.

To resume

Trumps = Epsteins = Kushners = Kochs = Hunts = Coors = Hiltons = Bootstrapy captains and chevaliers d'industries and Knights of Labor. Huzzah! Two and a half muffled cheers for Reacher Gilt!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owners of the first brothel certainly seem to be nice types.

dvdtalk.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of Ambroise Bierce's quip.

FLAG, n. A colored rag borne above troops and hoisted on forts and ships. It appears to serve the same purpose as certain signs that one sees and vacant lots in London -- "Rubbish may be shot here."


One of the best people or things from the West. Along with Mark Twain.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: The owners of the first brothel certainly seem to be nice types.

[dvdtalk.com image 500x383]


My Brother Daryl and my other Brother Daryl want to know if they can ride on my ticket, seeing as we are all orphans and technically minors.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: The owners of the first brothel certainly seem to be nice types.

[dvdtalk.com image 500x383]


First in the US maybe...

secure.i.telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course NOW still wants buying sex to be illegal, because they wouldn't listen to people who actually engage in sex work. Those poor wittle wimmins are only selling sex because of internalized misogineez forced upon them by the patriarcheez. No woman would ever choose to sell sex instead of an office job.

The hilarious thing is NOW accuses men of being patronizing.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: They should form a union, or guild.

Sex workers of the world, unite!


BDSM-based sex workers of the world, untie!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Bill in Vermont, you're on the air."

"Hi guys, long time listener, first time caller..."
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what a slut...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clinton?
 
Bowen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]

Wrong Bill?


Post no Bills.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Got that upstate flavor that will keep you ugly all night long.


It's krazappy!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: He'a just a Bill.  Yes, he's only a Bill...


I saw him sitting there on Capital Hill.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: In Rhode Island, prostitution indoors was legal for years due to a loophole. The state seemed not to turn into the Playboy Mansion. Eventually, the State politicians figured out how to pass a proper anti-prostitution law which closed the loophole.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prosti​tution_in_Rhode_Island#History


To be fair it is Rhode Island and the girls are Rhode Island girls.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does this mean I can, with my ski cabin rental, get a 'hostess' who will cook for me, rub me down in the hot tub, and then 'put me to bed' ? 

Sounds like a solid business proposition.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why not just make pimping illegal? That's what they did in England, and it works fine there.
 
