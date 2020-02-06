 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Man hiding for weeks in grocery store rafters found with "expensive cheese," will no doubt be grilled by police   (king5.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
   ?


/smells like ass
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The man was identified and arrested by Auburn police on Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant.

Why did the Police need a search warrant?
Store: Hey, some guy is stealing stuff from us.
Police: Huh, looks like he might be hiding in the rafters... Can we take a look?
Store: You got a warrant? Then no.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's no gouda!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he took the curds, but he didn't get a whey.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is the kind of thing that just wrecks your best laid plans of not having to pay rent.  When in doubt, just remember that it's nacho cheese.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
395 bucks for cheese?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the power of cheese.
 
Johnny Bananapeel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: See, this is the kind of thing that just wrecks your best laid plans of not having to pay rent.  When in doubt, just remember that it's nacho cheese.


BA DUM TSS
Youtube fw0sHOVxZ9o
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a rafter man might look like.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That criminal is not too sharp. Ugly, too. When captured he said, "Look away, I'm a muenster!"
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The man was identified and arrested by Auburn police on Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant.

Why did the Police need a search warrant?
Store: Hey, some guy is stealing stuff from us.
Police: Huh, looks like he might be hiding in the rafters... Can we take a look?
Store: You got a warrant? Then no.


Could have been a corporate thing, or maybe something required by insurance.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pmcvariety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
akede [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

solokumba: 395 bucks for cheese?


$23/lb. the label is for the entire wheel.

Also, I'm guessing that much cheese would cut down on him having to climb down for bathroom duties.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Big grocery stores are weird. The shopping area is open, but the back is a bizarre mini warehouse. Complete with weird nooks, like over or around dairy, meat and produce coolers and loading dock spaces no one really gets into regularly. There's also an employee lunchroom/kitchen/ bathroom area no customer ever sees. I Iobbed some raw canned cookie dough way up on a concrete wall as a teen employee and it stuck. Over a decade later I went to use the bathroom and it was still there.

Last time I went home It's a totally different store. Wonder if that cookie dough is still there.
 
skinink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He was hiding in the ceiling with his girlfriend, Alison Brie.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All the Cheeses!
Red Leicester
Tilsit
Caerphilly
Bel Paese
Red Windsor
Stilton
Gruyère
Emmental
Norwegian Jarlsberger
Liptauer
Lancashire
White Stilton
Danish Blue
Double Gloucester
Cheshire
Dorset Blue Vinney
Brie
Roquefort
Pont-l'Eveque
Port Salut
Savoyard
Saint-Paulin
Carre-de-L'Est
Boursin
Bresse Bleu
Perle de Champagne
Camembert
Gouda
Edam
Caithness
Smoked Austrian
Japanese Sage Darby
Wensleydale
Feta
Gorgonzola
Parmesan
Mozzarella
Pippo Crème
Danish Fimboe
Czech Sheep's Milk
Venezuelan Beaver Cheese
Cheddar
Ilchester
Limburger

from the Monty Python cheese shop sketch.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

solokumba: 395 bucks for cheese?


That's nothing. Some wheels of cheese go for $1200+
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
liketotally80s.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The man was identified and arrested by Auburn police on Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant.

Why did the Police need a search warrant?
Store: Hey, some guy is stealing stuff from us.
Police: Huh, looks like he might be hiding in the rafters... Can we take a look?
Store: You got a warrant? Then no.


Fight the power! Why make life easy on the cops? That seems worth some extra cheese to me.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: solokumba: 395 bucks for cheese?

That's nothing. Some wheels of cheese go for $1200+


1200 bucks for cheese?

That's nothing. Some cans of Nacho Cheese Product go for $20,000+

https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/​2​011/12/08/143369124/when-smugglers-try​-to-transport-drugs-in-cheese
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had some expensive cheese once.  After co-pays for doctor visits and prescriptions I was out like $200.  It did clear up after that though.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
nyan9mm:

Okay, I assumed their quote of $140k was correct on value and that the packs had been split up per pound. According to this picture, that is obviously wrong. So $46.66k per very big can of cheese, or maybe $140k for a garbage can size vat of cheese.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
