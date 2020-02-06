 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Two injured in Tacoma shooting. See, that's why it's better to drive a Dodge   (kiro7.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, KIRO-TV, Seattle, Tacoma shooting, Puget Sound, shooting investigation, Box of bear cubs, Law enforcement officials, frustrated businesses  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 3:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oldie but goodie joke, Subby.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would never have never expected such wanton violence in Tacoma. This is more of a Kent or Federal Way incident. Tacoma has always been so safe and peaceful.
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"No suspect description was given but officers are looking for a shooter."

That narrows it down.
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, this shooting was about a block away from a Dodge dealership.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Guns, the tools of the weak and/or stupid.


//

Seraphina Picquery: He was responsible for the death of a No-Maj. He risked the exposure of our community. He has broken one of our most sacred laws...
Percival Graves: A law that has us scuttling like rats in the gutter! A law that demands we conceal our true nature! A law that directs those under its dominion to cower in fear lest we risk discovery! I ask you, Madam President, I ask all of you... Who does this law protect? Us? Or them?
[smiles bitterly]
Percival Graves: I refuse to bow down any longer.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The LAPD agree

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Quadlok: Oddly enough, this shooting was about a block away from a Dodge dealership.


I used to work at that dealership. That neighborhood is pretty sketchy.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Loris: "No suspect description was given but officers are looking for a shooter."

That narrows it down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's some skeezy parts of Tacoma

but don't let it stop you from visiting the Museum District and old town
(and the new McMenamin's Elks Temple)

and right near the Tacoma dome is The LeMay Car Museum

/The Booster
 
LewDux
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's try to make through this thread Sans Comics
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Loris: Quadlok: Oddly enough, this shooting was about a block away from a Dodge dealership.

I used to work at that dealership. That neighborhood is pretty sketchy.


One need only look at the suspiciously cheap (for the region) rents in an area with such easy access to transit and I-5 to realise it is not the safest area.
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gbv23: There's some skeezy parts of Tacoma

but don't let it stop you from visiting the Museum District and old town
(and the new McMenamin's Elks Temple)

and right near the Tacoma dome is The LeMay Car Museum

/The Booster


Downtown Tacoma has really gentrified since they developed the Museum district and the UW satellite campus moved in.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Violent crime in Tacoma? Must be a day ending in 'Y'.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Depends on what you need the Tacoma for!

/love my 2016.
//looks like the one in the gif
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tacoma Shooting is my Nirvana cover band name
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image image 250x250]

Depends on what you need the Tacoma for!

/love my 2016.
//looks like the one in the gif


Nah, those kind of shenanigans are more of a Buckley thing.

Don't ask what they do across the county line in Enumclaw.
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you can't dodge it, ram it.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: The LAPD agree

[Fark user image 850x850]


Name checks out.

Mine too btw
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Quadlok: 89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image image 250x250]

Depends on what you need the Tacoma for!

/love my 2016.
//looks like the one in the gif

Nah, those kind of shenanigans are more of a Buckley thing.

Don't ask what they do across the county line in Enumclaw.


Did you see the link last week?  Beastiality isn't the most commonly searched fetish anymore!  Woohoo!
 
probesport
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Did you see the link last week?  Beastiality isn't the most commonly searched fetish anymore!  Woohoo!


cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Quadlok: Oddly enough, this shooting was about a block away from a Dodge dealership.


Not too surprising. There's a Dodge dealership every two blocks.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Loris: Quadlok: Oddly enough, this shooting was about a block away from a Dodge dealership.

I used to work at that dealership. That neighborhood is pretty sketchy.


Ahh, the warranty administrator from earlier this week.
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MOPAR BLUE: Loris: Quadlok: Oddly enough, this shooting was about a block away from a Dodge dealership.

I used to work at that dealership. That neighborhood is pretty sketchy.

Ahh, the warranty administrator from earlier this week.


Good memory, but I didn't do warranty at that store.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nice headline.

A woman I was seeing for a couple years bought a Tacoma and they're great pickups and probably my next vehicle
 
Quadlok [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Quadlok: 89 Stick-Up Kid: [Fark user image image 250x250]

Depends on what you need the Tacoma for!

/love my 2016.
//looks like the one in the gif

Nah, those kind of shenanigans are more of a Buckley thing.

Don't ask what they do across the county line in Enumclaw.

Did you see the link last week?  Beastiality isn't the most commonly searched fetish anymore!  Woohoo!


What, did we finally jump on the "step" family bandwagon?

Or did the East Asian voting block band together and push tentacle hentai over the top?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report