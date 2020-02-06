 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Orland man dies after driving truck onto lake and breaking through ice, officials say, suggesting he should have stayed on the roads, orland at least   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
deffuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read that as "Orlando" and wondered how he got his truck into the hockey arena.
 
probesport
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Perhaps the man was just shy and didn't know how to initiate a conversation, thought this would be a good way. You know, a conversation starter - I'm sure there's a better term for it.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Poor doggy.
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Read that as "Orlando" and wondered how he got his truck into the hockey arena.


Eh.  In Miami Amtrak line-itemed snow removal from the roof of the terminal, so perhaps it's not unheard of.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Read that as "Orlando" and wondered how he got his truck into the hockey arena.


I did as well I was like where did he find a lake in Orlando that was frozen over.
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: [gstatic.com image 850x1275]


I wonder, how much of a weight penalty would it be to attack flotation bags to the sides of the truck and trailer and pressurize them up to just enough to be buoyant in seawater.  Seems like it would be cheap insurance to prevent a truck and cargo that does break through from sinking more than a few feet.
 
scdog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The poor dog!  :(  :(  :(
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Orland man dies after driving truck onto lake and breaking through ice, officials say, suggesting he should have stayed on the roads, orland at least"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Poor doggy.


That the dog died because of the owner is the only thing that made me sad.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Poor doggy.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What chucklefark thinks this winter is a good one to drive out on the godsdamned ice?

/been an easy winter in Maine so far
//imokwiththat.jpg
 
Wolf892
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like he should have stuck to the rivers and lakes that he was used to
 
