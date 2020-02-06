 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   UK store Marks and Spencer is selling a "love sausage" for Valentine's Day. Insert puns about pulled pork, firm lengths and so on   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your "love sausage" looks like that - see a doctor, right away.

/Something, something, Johnsonville Brats
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spotted Dick over at Sainsbury's.  Not just for Valentines.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Only six pounds.

/if I'm lucky
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look like large larvae.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Half-chub.
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are they sexually mutilated (circumcised)? They won't cook right if so.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The wife always gets me beef jerky for V day.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this similar to the "Gentleman's Sausage" so often referred-to on Top Gear?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife loves that place.  I'm like "It's a clean JC Penny's"

She also loves her sausage rolls.
 
8 inches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jokes about genitalia size are pathetic.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doesnt sound like a great valentines idea....I dunno about the rest of you, but after a greasy sausage and egg breakfast my wife doesnt want to be anywhere near me for the next several hours.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

8 inches: Jokes about genitalia size are pathetic.


...user name something something....
 
