(Fox News)   19th-century settler wagon found in Oregon lake. Aboard was 900 pounds of bullets and a piano   (foxnews.com) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Must been near big blue river crossing.

Fark user image
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here lies andy

Peperony and chease
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The reason why it was abandoned?

The salsa was from New York City.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds reasonable to me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pianos are weapons in the right hands.

Fark user image
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
steamcdn-a.akamaihd.net
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And I thought, so this is Oregon, huh? Tolerant Oregon?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a Fox news story so I'm curious how the commenters will find fault with the liberals over this.
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The reason why it was abandoned?

The salsa was from New York City.


NEW YORK CITY!?!?!?!?!?
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
900 Pounds of Bullets and a Piano is the name of my Jerry Lee Lewis tribute band.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"You have died by following your gps into a lake"
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"...900 pounds of bullets and a piano..."

"Groovy"
- Phil Spector
 
RoFaWh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"aboard were", not "aboard was"

Does the up and coming generation not realize that there's a distinction between the singular and plural forms of many English words?
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: It's a Fox news story so I'm curious how the commenters will find fault with the liberals over this.


CNN blamed it on Trump and Rand Paul
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mukster: [Fark user image 288x161]


Fark user image
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Super Amazing Wagon Adventure - Desert Theme (Rap Remix)
Youtube z6I1q-zH2XA

Very enjoyable
 
hoey222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One time I had the max bullets, 1000. My wagon caught on fire and 996 were lost. I was planning on several episodes of "You shot 60000 lbs of meat, but can only carry 110."
 
JNowe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In Oregon lake, you can tune a piano but you can't tuna fish.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: dittybopper: The reason why it was abandoned?

The salsa was from New York City.

NEW YORK CITY!?!?!?!?!?


Get a rope.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mukster: [Fark user image image 288x161]


I have the t-shirt.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoey222: [Fark user image 589x389]


Really plays up how gun rigs needed pants to work out too well.  I'd not want to be dealing with a holster bouncing around like that.

/second thing I noticed
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Sixteen Shells from a Thirty-Ought Six"

"The piano is firewood, Times Square is a dream. We'll lay down together in the cold, cold ground."
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Figures..... only in De-toilet they will try and "Flush" everything including the wagon before prohabiton!!!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gonzoduke: Dangerous_sociopath: It's a Fox news story so I'm curious how the commenters will find fault with the liberals over this.

CNN blamed it on Trump and Rand Paul


Some one call Rand's neighbor.
 
mekkab
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: And I thought, so this is Oregon, huh? Tolerant Oregon?



"So I threw a rock!"
 
mekkab
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mekkab: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: And I thought, so this is Oregon, huh? Tolerant Oregon?


"So I threw a rock!"


also...  "Ray's guitar string broke!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did they find the piano player? Most important question, this is.

Oscar Wilde's well-known quip from his visit to "America" during which he claims he  saw a sign in a Saloon that read:

Please don't shoot the piano-player, he is doing the best he can.


Difficulty:  this was in Western Canada, not the US West.
 
