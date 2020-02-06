 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1998, Der Kommisar turned around and officially left town for good   (history.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and it rocked us, Amadeus.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always got a kick that he mentioned my home city in his followup to Rock Me Amadeus, "Vienna Calling."

I also always though that the person who does the historical overview of Mozart's life in the early instrumental portion of the Salieri Version of Rock Me Amadeus sounded an awful lot like Harold Ramis.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alles klar?
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiener Blut

eewww...  might want a doc to take a look at that...

Take that!
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  After the Fire did it better.
After The Fire - Der Kommissar (Official Video)
Youtube vBfFDTPPlaM
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falco - Titanic 1992
Youtube gt8wIBJpdxk
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's when the Hair Kommissar stepped up.  It was the '80s, and hair was kind of a big deal.

/ alles klar, Hair Kommissar
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who's about to be off this beeyotch?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheWhoppah: Meh.  After the Fire did it better.
[YouTube video: After The Fire - Der Kommissar (Official Video)]


much better
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Meh.  After the Fire did it better.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vBfFDTPP​laM]


But not first.

But at least I understood ATF's version, and I did enjoy it more.

/ATF's eponymous album was the first of two albums I got for Christmas in 1980 that finally introduced the young me to good music.  "Zenyatta Mondatta" by The Police was the other, and remains one of my all-time favourite albums I love cover-to-cover.
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bloodhound gang Mope lyrics
Youtube 4nbRDNdQxEU
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I always got a kick that he mentioned my home city in his followup to Rock Me Amadeus, "Vienna Calling."

I also always though that the person who does the historical overview of Mozart's life in the early instrumental portion of the Salieri Version of Rock Me Amadeus sounded an awful lot like Harold Ramis.


Lovely, Vienna.  So gay...so free....
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
great album

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Meh.  After the Fire did it better.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vBfFDTPP​laM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HKWolf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I didn't know he died in the Dominican Republic in a car accident. Didn't Left Eye Lopes die in a car accident there too?
 
jigoro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After the Fire, whoever the fark they are, ruined it.

Original ftw.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always liked this one. His backup band was damn good for 80's pop
Falco - Macho Macho
Youtube 1Eb4mNpWJ9c

I didn't even know he died until 10 years ago a friend pulled out an LP of his last album. We listened to the whole thing in tribute...trippy
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I learned about Falco's death from Fark.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mister Pleco: [Fark user image 425x263]
Who's about to be off this beeyotch?


Rock me, Dr Zaius.

Sigh, I miss Troy McClure.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was stationed in Germany a few times in the 80s. Discovered hashish, the autobahn, great euro cars, my future wife, German food, fisch bars, sadm's and so much more. Thanks Falco for sharing your talent, songs.

Falco - Jeanny (Official Video)
Youtube Urw-iutHw5E
 
Report