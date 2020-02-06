 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Fed up of being constantly stared at by your nosey neighbour, who is always standing at their window watching you? Don't worry, it is almost certainly just a life-size cardboard cut-out of Dame Judi Dench   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been masturbating in front of a cardboard cutout for all this time? And it wasn't a cardboard cutout of Bronson PInchot?
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
picofgladyskravitz

/oblig
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotland is that boring?
 
otherideas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I did the same thing when I moved into a new 2nd story condo w/ my roommate, who had a life sized cardboard cutout of his friend.

I stood it in front of the window and chuckled to myself. Days later when I met my neighbors, they all had a story about how concerned they were about some weirdo staring at them from my condo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tracey Ullman is not a good neighbor?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I've been masturbating in front of a cardboard cutout for all this time? And it wasn't a cardboard cutout of Bronson PInchot?


don't be ridiculous
 
rkiller1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/they need to make a Bond spin-off with Judi Dench telling a spy stories from before she became M, with flash-back starring a look-alike actor in the costume of the time
//the difficult part of the story telling is she has plot armor and will never die in the story
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Dame Judi Dench doesn't exist? Color me disappointed.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vlad_the_Inaner:
//the difficult part of the story telling is she has plot armor and will never die in the story

Yeah, because people that watch Bond movies are REALLY worried about the main character dying.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Scotland is that boring?


For reference, Scotland only has a population of 5.4 million, or about the same as South Carolina. And their top news story of the day is that a second trailer park has polluted water.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And she has revealed to the world that she is an idiot...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"As Time Goes By" Dench, or "A Fine Romance" Dench?
Never mind, I'll go with TV sister Susan Penhaligon

bing.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That would be nice to have.

Does it come in John Cleeves? How about Richard Ayoade?

He's the UK's most beloved Black Norwegian. Of course, it is a very short list, but he really is adorable.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: [Fark user image 380x285]


The speech bubble should have been a dead giveaway.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw my creepy neighbor standing outside one of my other neighbors windows, staring in.  I reported it to the apartment complex, who let the peeping victim know.  They have had their blinds closed 24/7 since, so a win, I guess?  Creepy neighbor still here.  He routinely rides his bike up behind people fast and very close, sometimes yelling out creepy or obnoxious things.  They fired the one office worker who had had a decent rapport with him (she'd make sure he was taking his meds).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turns out the haunting figure in Hampton Court Palace was not the ghost of Queen Elizabeth the First. It was just a cardboard Whoopie Goldberg that Harry and William stole as schoolboys.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love these little stories. I live to compse them.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jake Havechek: Scotland is that boring?

For reference, Scotland only has a population of 5.4 million, or about the same as South Carolina. And their top news story of the day is that a second trailer park has polluted water.


Not so fast!


Scotland's finance secretary has resigned after he allegedly sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.
Derek Mackay, 42, announced he was stepping down with immediate effect after The Scottish Sun published a string of texts in which he reportedly told the teen he was "really cute".
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bought a house a year ago and on the other side of our dividing property line chain link fence there was a wood standing wall. I assumed there was something on the other side, hanging plants, a mural, wall sculptures, etc.  But no, turns out the previous owners of my house had an autistic daughter that would stand at the window and stare at the neighbors morning, noon and night.  It freaked the neighbors out so they built a view block in front of that window.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: [Fark user image 380x285]


whoa whoa whoa!  whats going on with the kitten??
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dame Judi Dench goes clubbing - The Graham Norton Show: Episode 4 Preview - BBC One
Youtube NI3MWLRsu2g
 
