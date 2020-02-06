 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   New employee steals $17,000 on first day of work. Pro move: also remembers to also steal his own employment folder   (abc13.com) divider line
29
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they call a copper?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So they have no lead.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby is steel number won!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He has balls of iron.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh, admins messed it up.  The only reason to green this was Subby's inability to spell "steal" correctly.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah, the "New Guy" stole all that stuff. Boss doesn't even know his name because he stole the employment folder. Sure.
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Second time he's done it
 
jst3p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, I am kinda impressed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Exceeds Expectations
Additional Duties as Required

Right there on his resume, guys.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How do you hide someone and not know their name?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is either an insurance scam, or that's a dumbest damn employer in Connecticut.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How do they not have his name? Was he working off the books? An illegal? There has to be SOME kind of electronic record or tax record.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
farkin A. This guy is on a roll.  Twice in one week.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I swear I'm seeing double. Like, the story, some words ... It's the weirdest thing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson:  It was my first day.

More proof that there is a Simpsons reference for everything and anything, even fark.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Another morning, Another repeat

https://www.fark.com/comments/1070123​0​/Not-news-Thief-steals-$17000-worth-of​-stuff-from-gas-station-News-Thief-was​-an-employee-on-his-first-shift-on-job​-Fark-He-even-swiped-his-employee-file​-the-owner-doesnt-know-guys-name
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: This is either an insurance scam, or that's a dumbest damn employer in Connecticut.


"To make matters worse, the suspect also managed to steal his employment folder with all of his personal information in it meaning that the store owner not only has no way to identify the man but also doesn't even know the name of his former employee. "

I'm thinking a little column A , a little from column B.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dumbass move: forgets to kill the security cam or delete the cloud storage vids
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: How do they not have his name? Was he working off the books? An illegal? There has to be SOME kind of electronic record or tax record.


I read that he stole his personnel file. Makes lots of sense to me. This is not your usual gormless thief leaves his wallet behind with all his credit cards fark story.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
HAMDEN, Connecticut -- A gas station employee allegedly made off with more than $17,000 of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets on his very first day of work.

Lottery tickets have been cancelled.  He won't be able to cash any of those in.  How much cash does a place carry now?  $200 in the till is too much.  You have the cash machine to exchange twenties for smaller amounts.  Cigs are tough to resell unless you you have the right connections.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hired dude to do dirty work.
Employee exceeds all expectations.
Employer disavows.

Sounds like repug employee handbook
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whoops! Evil Mackerel has this explanation covered, which is probably the first time that sentence has ever been uttered in print or vocally.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cheron: Second time he's done it


Apparently very employable
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Again???
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He'll do a great job.......in prison!!!!

Once they find him.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
However, when the store owner utilized an app on his phone to view the store cameras and to check in on how his new employee was doing, he was shocked to find that his brand new employee was nowhere to be seen.

Sucks to your app!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Petit_Merdeux: He has balls of iron.


Speech is silver. Silence is gold .,. am I doing this right?

My mercurial wit got the better of me. No criticism intended.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buckeyebrain: Again???


Whether the story is a duplicate or a real world spree, you may be witnessing the birth of an urban legend.
 
Report