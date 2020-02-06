 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   School principal says Kobe Bryant's death was deserved. Follows up with a lot of words to say 'I'm sorry I got caught'   (cnn.com) divider line
73
    More: Dumbass, High school, Education, Teacher, Camas High School, The Columbian, 41-year-old retired NBA legend, principal of Camas High School, personal Facebook page  
•       •       •

1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay classy prince-O-pal!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all deserve to die*, that's what it means to be mortal.

*Just hopefully not all at the same time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?
 
ironburl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Sexual Assault Hotline
Call 1-800-656-4673
 
Nastinka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, what an utter POS.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what his Fark handle is?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Kobe died doing what he loved, not taking no for an answer.
 
Nastinka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?


Besides the f*cking point, it's the insensitivity towards the other EIGHT people who died along with him.  But go ahead and keep on being the same POS she is just so you can make your point about how all rich people are bad and deserve to die.

WTF is wrong with you?
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we're supposed to make our own 'Pricipal caught sayof' or 'I need to see a manger haircut' jokes?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ridiculous.  She was expressing a personal opinion using a personal account.  It had zero connection to her employer.  I hope she sues the school and wins millions.  Work is work and personal life is personal life.  I don't bring my personal life into work and I expect my employer to stay out of it.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?


That would be bad news for Fark.com
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't say that kind of thing about a sports celebrity!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that the outrage has gone national, I fully expect the school board's next two words to be:
gimmegimmegames.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: We all deserve to die*, that's what it means to be mortal.

*Just hopefully not all at the same time.


Sweeney Todd - "Epiphany" - "We All Deserve To Die" - Full HD
Youtube ZQMYWll74Hk
i thought this is what you were going for.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, our revered national heroes are now multi-millionaire sport stars. Maybe in 50 years we'll advance to porn stars.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?


It's more like the point where sh*tposting your hot takes publically on the Internet may or may not have consequences unless you're King Wet Fart, but you're always taking the chance that they will.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ima4nic8or: Ridiculous.  She was expressing a personal opinion using a personal account.  It had zero connection to her employer.  I hope she sues the school and wins millions.  Work is work and personal life is personal life.  I don't bring my personal life into work and I expect my employer to stay out of it.


You put it on the internet under your name, don't expect privacy.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Now that the outrage has gone national, I fully expect the school board's next two words to be:
[gimmegimmegames.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Then, next week, a Medal of Freedom.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: We all deserve to die*, that's what it means to be mortal.

*Just hopefully not all at the same time.


Gosh, why would anybody expect a school administrator to have the skills required to say what he means?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ima4nic8or: Ridiculous.  She was expressing a personal opinion using a personal account.  It had zero connection to her employer.  I hope she sues the school and wins millions.  Work is work and personal life is personal life.  I don't bring my personal life into work and I expect my employer to stay out of it.


I kind of agree, but than again, don't make  your personal life public.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?


I'm sort of on the fence on this whether she should have been reprimanded at all, but I guess reveling in a public figure's death (on a public forum) displays poor judgement especially since she's a public official of sorts?   And it brings unwanted attention to the school district.

In any event, she didn't get fired.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ima4nic8or: Ridiculous.  She was expressing a personal opinion using a personal account.  It had zero connection to her employer.  I hope she sues the school and wins millions.  Work is work and personal life is personal life.  I don't bring my personal life into work and I expect my employer to stay out of it.


If your employer is of any decent size you'll find an obscure bit in your employee handbook that essentially says "If you embarrass us we will fire you."

/Plenty of Farkers said much the same as she did in various Kobe threads
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nastinka: dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?

Besides the f*cking point, it's the insensitivity towards the other EIGHT people who died along with him.  But go ahead and keep on being the same POS she is just so you can make your point about how all rich people are bad and deserve to die.

WTF is wrong with you?


Im not saying I agree with her, I just think its farked up that people worship celebrities to the point where you can get into trouble for talking shiat about them.
 
Gooch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This is why women don't come forward when they are attacked. Dr. Principal is a heroine!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Ridiculous.  She was expressing a personal opinion using a personal account.  It had zero connection to her employer.  I hope she sues the school and wins millions.  Work is work and personal life is personal life.  I don't bring my personal life into work and I expect my employer to stay out of it.


Hahaha.

Low level employees can SOMETIMES get away with shiat. Anyone in charge of humans gets a shorter and shorter leash the higher up you go. Image and everything being what it is.

This is why if you want to be a troll, use a troll account that isn't connected to you. Otherwise, people might be thinking the space between your ears is mostly comprised of air.
 
jst3p
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: "Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,"

[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Furthermore isn't 'I'm sorry I got caught'  what Kobe said after the sexual assault?
 
JNowe
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?


I think this is the point where somebody usually posts that stupid XKCD strip.
 
lectos
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?

I'm sort of on the fence on this whether she should have been reprimanded at all, but I guess reveling in a public figure's death (on a public forum) displays poor judgement especially since she's a public official of sorts?   And it brings unwanted attention to the school district.

In any event, she didn't get fired.


It definitely raises questions about the mixing of private and public life. Still, theyre just words I mean she didn't cut the hydraulic lines on his helicopter.
As far as we know...
 
jst3p
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Now that the outrage has gone national, I fully expect the school board's next two words to be:
[gimmegimmegames.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


What is he saying?
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,"


Karma, eh?  Like...say...Oh, I dunno...public backlash for stupid facebooking?  That kind of karma?  Is that what karma is?  When you do something stupid or offensive and it turns out that there's some sort of cosmic balance that provides repercussions?

/Rule 1 of Facebook: Even private ain't.
//Rule 2: Don't.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If he really did it, hes in hell right now.
 
jst3p
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: SirEattonHogg: dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?

I'm sort of on the fence on this whether she should have been reprimanded at all, but I guess reveling in a public figure's death (on a public forum) displays poor judgement especially since she's a public official of sorts?   And it brings unwanted attention to the school district.

In any event, she didn't get fired.

It definitely raises questions about the mixing of private and public life. Still, theyre just words I mean she didn't cut the hydraulic lines on his helicopter.
As far as we know...


My facebook posts are VERY different from my fark.com posts. Like it or not your employers can judge you for what you post under your real name.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nastinka: dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?

Besides the f*cking point, it's the insensitivity towards the other EIGHT people who died along with him.  But go ahead and keep on being the same POS she is just so you can make your point about how all rich people are bad and deserve to die.

WTF is wrong with you?


WTF is wrong with YOU? She didn't say shiat about the other people in that helicopter. She never claimed that he should have died in a way that others were hurt she just said that a rapist fell victim to karma.

Given that it's a fairly widespread belief that he was in fact a rapist that seems to be a perfectly valid view to hold and to voice.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nastinka: dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?

Besides the f*cking point, it's the insensitivity towards the other EIGHT people who died along with him.  But go ahead and keep on being the same POS she is just so you can make your point about how all rich people are bad and deserve to die.

WTF is wrong with you?


Wow, not only can you not read and comprehend a simple sentence, you're also rude.  Nice combo.
 
usedtolurk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Am I really part of the seemingly small group of folks who don't post on social media? It isn't hard to not say things that would come back to bite me.    I prefer to stay employed so if my employer was to look at my personal accounts they would say well damn she's pretty boring. And she looks at a lot of cat videos...
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If someone said this about Harvey Weinstein after he died in similar circumstances, I  wonder what the reactions would be, hehe.
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pricipal caught sayof?
 
Magnus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nastinka: dothemath: So we are at the point where saying mean things about rich people will actually cost you your job?

Besides the f*cking point, it's the insensitivity towards the other EIGHT people who died along with him.  But go ahead and keep on being the same POS she is just so you can make your point about how all rich people are bad and deserve to die.

WTF is wrong with you?


It's the forced anal$ex.  It really messes with people's ability to be sensitive to others.  Sorry about your feels.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After the January 26 crash, Liza Sejkora, principal of Camas High School, wrote on her personal Facebook page, in a post which has since been deleted, "Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today," according to CNN affiliate KATU.

Well, it's the northwest, so I'm going to go she thought that was an appropriate thing to say because he's black.
 
GungFu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upnewsinfo.comView Full Size

"I was hacked..."
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nastinka: Wow, what an utter POS.


Well, he did apologize to his victim and his wife.  But, yeah, I get where you're coming from.
 
LewDux
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Principal caught sayoff what!?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

usedtolurk: Am I really part of the seemingly small group of folks who don't post on social media? It isn't hard to not say things that would come back to bite me.    I prefer to stay employed so if my employer was to look at my personal accounts they would say well damn she's pretty boring. And she looks at a lot of cat videos...


I post mario maker videos and dog photos to twitter, I have a fark and a reddit account and that is it.  I don't have time for the bullshiat. Also I feel that facebook is partially responsible for and endemic of the world we live in today and I want no part of it.  We live ina world where the surveillance of ordinary people is only increasing while regressive ideologies are cheered on by the masses, meanwhile lets willing all input our personal  information into facebook and just make it easy for the powers that be to fark with us. fark that.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hi13760: Yes, our revered national heroes are now multi-millionaire sport stars. Maybe in 50 years we'll advance to porn stars.


Hah! I'm way ahead of you!

/hey wait a second
 
Insain2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fakebook not even once.......and they can't fire me cause I'm "Retired"!!!!!!

Never post what WILL come back & bite ya in de Azz later......... dummies all of em who've been fired or bullied it's your fault..... no one can read your mind if you don't type it out on social media...... real hard I know.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least he came out and said something terrible instead of hiding it in the passive aggressive voice by saying something like, 'WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER PEOPLE ON THE HELICOPTER JUST AS IMPORTANT!' bullshiat.
 
TTBoyArDee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GungFu: [upnewsinfo.com image 457x365]
"I was hacked..."


I came here to ask when Ari became a principal.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: "Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,"


Karma, eh?  Like...say...Oh, I dunno...public backlash for stupid facebooking?  That kind of karma?  Is that what karma is?  When you do something stupid or offensive and it turns out that there's some sort of cosmic balance that provides repercussions?

/Rule 1 of Facebook: Even private ain't.
//Rule 2: Don't.


Karma is accrued over lifetimes and is something you have not something that happens to you.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report