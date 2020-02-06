 Skip to content
(WPTV)   "Thank goodness you're here officer to help with my disabled vehicle." "No problem citizen, I'll call a tow truck. BTW you'll have to pay to have it towed." "WHAT? *BANG BANG BANG*   (wptv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.


I didn't see anything in the story about the gun being legal, the dude being permitted to carry, etc.
 
probesport
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Group X -Bang Bang Bang
Youtube iCRWh9BqmAw
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like he stood his ground.
Another patriot defending the Second Amendment.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is Fark, so let's see how many posts it takes before this gets blamed on the cop.
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.

I didn't see anything in the story about the gun being legal, the dude being permitted to carry, etc.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm just soooooo glad our nation is a ship afloat on a vast sea of guns and that pretty much any schmuck can have them.
 
Bowen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.

I didn't see anything in the story about the gun being legal, the dude being permitted to carry, etc.


Do you think that might be because you don't need a license to buy a gun in Florida or to carry one in your car?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.

I didn't see anything in the story about the gun being legal, the dude being permitted to carry, etc.


I'm assuming if the Trooper assisting the disabled driver did a plate check to make sure the vehicle wasn't stolen and the owner of the vehicle wasn't on the hook for any tickets or warrants before assisting the driver, so most likely the gun was legal and the dickhead who shot the cop was permitted to carry the weapon.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tow truck driver got away?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is shocking to see what this gun did, sad for the trooper but luckily the gun owner was able to survive the rage of his weapon. More gun owners should take notice that this sort of incident can happen to them at any time.
 
Bondith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well-regulated militia.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gun jammed? Trying to run hollow points in a Kel-Tec?
 
probesport
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Gun jammed? Trying to run hollow points in a Kel-Tec?


Or just ammunition in a Jennings.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

probesport: It is shocking to see what this gun did, sad for the trooper but luckily the gun owner was able to survive the rage of his weapon. More gun owners should take notice that this sort of incident can happen to them at any time.


Well, he didn't survive the rage of the other cop's gun.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I kind of feel bad just a little, but then I think about how the situation usually unfolds and I don't anymore.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: dj_bigbird: edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.

I didn't see anything in the story about the gun being legal, the dude being permitted to carry, etc.

I'm assuming if the Trooper assisting the disabled driver did a plate check to make sure the vehicle wasn't stolen and the owner of the vehicle wasn't on the hook for any tickets or warrants before assisting the driver, so most likely the gun was legal and the dickhead who shot the cop was permitted to carry the weapon.


You're jumping to conclusions. We're just going to have to wait to find out if the driver was a criminal or not.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sounds like he stood his ground.
Another patriot defending the Second Amendment.


Indeed. He provided a check against big government seizing his rightful property and depriving him of his hard-earned money. He should be saluted for his brave actions which he paid the ultimate price for. Freedom isn't free, you know.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: This is Fark, so let's see how many posts it takes before this gets blamed on the cop.


A lot of stuff has happened in the Pol Tab this week. I give it two more hours.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was just defending his 2A rights!
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: probesport: It is shocking to see what this gun did, sad for the trooper but luckily the gun owner was able to survive the rage of his weapon. More gun owners should take notice that this sort of incident can happen to them at any time.

Well, he didn't survive the rage of the other cop's gun.


It's worse than I thought.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure he would have beat him to death had he not a gun. Guns don't kill Americans do.
 
probesport
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Freedom isn't free, you know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

probesport: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Freedom isn't free, you know.

[Fark user image 275x183]


I haven't seen that movie since it was in the theater. I should re-watch it one of these days...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.


mongbiohazard: I'm just soooooo glad our nation is a ship afloat on a vast sea of guns and that pretty much any schmuck can have them.


DarkSoulNoHope: I'm assuming [blahblahblah]


Bondith: Well-regulated militia.


Ten pounds of assumption in a one-pound TFA. The shooter isn't named, and no details given about the legality of his carrying (was he a convicted felon, from out of state, stole the weapon, red flagged, etc.). Get some relevant details first, THEN pour forth your pronouncements.
 
wkndfrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

probesport: [YouTube video: Group X -Bang Bang Bang]


Yes!! Thank you!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jjorsett: edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.

mongbiohazard: I'm just soooooo glad our nation is a ship afloat on a vast sea of guns and that pretty much any schmuck can have them.

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm assuming [blahblahblah]

Bondith: Well-regulated militia.

Ten pounds of assumption in a one-pound TFA. The shooter isn't named, and no details given about the legality of his carrying (was he a convicted felon, from out of state, stole the weapon, red flagged, etc.). Get some relevant details first, THEN pour forth your pronouncements.


But I want to be angry now!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Ten pounds of assumption in a one-pound TFA. The shooter isn't named, and no details given about the legality of his carrying (was he a convicted felon, from out of state, stole the weapon, red flagged, etc.). Get some relevant details first, THEN pour forth your pronouncements.


Why are we assuming the gun-carrying citizen is guilty of something before being proven innocent in the court of public opinion?  I'm sorry, I thought this was America!

It's liberal filth like you who ruin it for the Second Amendment and all it stands for, which is to keep the government out of our pockets!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The gun owner had to enforce politeness. You understand.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If only the gun's gun had had a gun.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jjorsett: edmo: Another nut job with his legal gun ensuring the rest of us will be treated with great suspicion for breaking down on the highway.

mongbiohazard: I'm just soooooo glad our nation is a ship afloat on a vast sea of guns and that pretty much any schmuck can have them.

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm assuming [blahblahblah]

Bondith: Well-regulated militia.

Ten pounds of assumption in a one-pound TFA. The shooter isn't named, and no details given about the legality of his carrying (was he a convicted felon, from out of state, stole the weapon, red flagged, etc.). Get some relevant details first, THEN pour forth your pronouncements.


Uhhhh... Not sure why you included me in that. I didn't say anything about the legality of his firearm, a fact which I think is beside the point.

The fact is that our nation has more guns that people, and just about anyone can have as many firearms as they're willing to pay for. We're a nation that was utterly flooded with weapons, and the consequence is that any asshole can have a bad day and shoot someone for no good reason. And they do. Here's one right here in TFA.
 
bborchar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Uhh...didn't he expect to pay for it? It genuinely makes no sense at all. Feel bad for the officer.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cosmic Cowboy: This is Fark, so let's see how many posts it takes before this gets blamed on the cop.


Depends...did the cop vote GOP/NRA?  would the checks the GOP/NRA undermined for decades have helped keep a gun out of McShooty's hands here?

If yes to both, then, fark yes, he's partly responsible for his own shooting.  Not as responsible as the trigger man, but cause and effect is kind of a biatch that way.

Cause-and-effect doesn't give a shiat about your politics.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Our police officers don't get enough credit, putting their lives on the line every day," said Pitino.

So... doing the job they singed up to do and get paid well for?
 
