(NPR)   Weird. It's almost as if these chemicals we are spraying all over our beans are killing everything around it   (npr.org) divider line
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But... but I like beans!
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's enough beans for me for a lifetime!
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More beans, Mr. Taggart?

I think you've had enough!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bayer is at it again.

As a former employee, let me assure you that there is nothing that company would not do in order to turn a profit, including, but not limited to the destruction of the world food supply.

not kidding.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we dicamba tolerant?
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Ask EPA For Help...

LOL good luck with that!
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense better living through chemistry
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: Are we dicamba tolerant?


Are we genetically modified?
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.farmer who wants a yield of greater than 0.


FTFY
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: More beans, Mr. Taggart?

I think you've had enough!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beans! Beans! The musical fruit!
The more you eat the more the biosphere dies.....wait, what?
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemicals? On your beans?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.


Never spray H2O on to food?  Water is a chemical.

We could get more specific than that.  And note the issue here is the GMO crop made to not die from the herbicide, which then makes the farmer on that field spray it like a wildman, which then kills the neighboring vineyard.  Maybe we should all stop pretending the issue with GMO isn't that it makes the food unsafe per se, but the entire farking system unsafe.  GMO is a process problem, not necessarily a health problem.

I say "not necessarily" because no one signs off on GMO modifications.  If a food is deemed safe, frankenstein variants aren't re-verified.  But sure, let's just assume that no modification will ever have harmful health effects ever.  It still farks up the planet.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many farmers love this technology, especially those with fields full of weeds that have become resistant to other weedkillers, such as glyphosate, or Roundup

This one will be completely different though.  Trust the Company.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumps EPA in action:
But the EPA actually extended its approval of dicamba just a year ago, before the 2019 growing season. The agency decided the problems could be addressed with a few new restrictions on how and where dicamba can be sprayed, along with more training for people who use it.
Those changes did not fix the problem, Reed says. "As a matter of fact, the complaint numbers went up" in Indiana and several other states.
Are we helping the farmers who vote for us or those 'other people'?
 
Artisan Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dicamba has a long history of working a little too well, and when a guy wants to spray in 20mph winds the drift is a serious issue. Dicamba is a great product though. Just use it properly.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.farmer who wants a yield of greater than 0.

FTFY


odd, seems we had crop yields prior to late 2016...
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artisan Sandwich: Dicamba has a long history of working a little too well, and when a guy wants to spray in 20mph winds the drift is a serious issue. Dicamba is a great product though. Just use it properly.


this new use ignores the old problems, and allows for magnification of said historical problems.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahaha the current EPA? Good luck. I'm pretty sure you'd need bags of money larger than the bags from the big corps making the problems
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.

Never spray H2O on to food?  Water is a chemical.

We could get more specific than that.  And note the issue here is the GMO crop made to not die from the herbicide, which then makes the farmer on that field spray it like a wildman, which then kills the neighboring vineyard.  Maybe we should all stop pretending the issue with GMO isn't that it makes the food unsafe per se, but the entire farking system unsafe.  GMO is a process problem, not necessarily a health problem.

I say "not necessarily" because no one signs off on GMO modifications.  If a food is deemed safe, frankenstein variants aren't re-verified.  But sure, let's just assume that no modification will ever have harmful health effects ever.  It still farks up the planet.


That's a nice tangent you went off on there...I'd suggest decaf.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.



Or a farmer.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the man I sold the cow to said they were magic beans.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got in to an argument with a couple of farkers about roundup and how my problem with GMOs was not the modification itself but the fact that farmers were using roundup to dry down thier crop before harvest.  I got shouted down with "THEY DON'T DO THAT!!!  ONCE IT RAINS THE PESTICIDES ARE WASHED OFF AND ARE NO DANGER TO ANYONE."  I had to go to the fncking website and screen shot the page where MONSANTO was telling farmers that a GREAT way to dry down crops before harvest was to SPRAY IT WITH ROUNDUP!  I posted the link to the page and was promptly ignored by the shouters.  At that point I decided I didn't care if they gave themselves cancer.  Fnck stupid people.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Vtimlin: Are we dicamba tolerant?

Are we genetically modified?


Are we plants?
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@givemedoughnuts:

There are a bunch in the pol tab.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: IamAwake: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.

Never spray H2O on to food?  Water is a chemical.

We could get more specific than that.  And note the issue here is the GMO crop made to not die from the herbicide, which then makes the farmer on that field spray it like a wildman, which then kills the neighboring vineyard.  Maybe we should all stop pretending the issue with GMO isn't that it makes the food unsafe per se, but the entire farking system unsafe.  GMO is a process problem, not necessarily a health problem.

I say "not necessarily" because no one signs off on GMO modifications.  If a food is deemed safe, frankenstein variants aren't re-verified.  But sure, let's just assume that no modification will ever have harmful health effects ever.  It still farks up the planet.

That's a nice tangent you went off on there...I'd suggest decaf.


if you think the exact thing that caused this exact problem to occur is tangential to the problem itself, then dunno what to tell you.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: felching pen: Vtimlin: Are we dicamba tolerant?

Are we genetically modified?

Are we plants?


I do feel like a fern at times.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: But... but I like beans!


I Love Beans by Brak
Youtube 7ZWQMvHNOnI
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Vtimlin: Are we dicamba tolerant?

Are we genetically modified?


yes, every generation.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.


Or a farmer.


but not a farmer that is a neighbor to that farmer.  Unless that farmer also pays a tax to monsanto, I guess.  And not the gulf of mexico, or farmers who use crops for which monsanto and the like haven't already made extortion attempts to yet.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: felching pen: Vtimlin: Are we dicamba tolerant?

Are we genetically modified?

Are we plants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IamAwake: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.

Never spray H2O on to food?  Water is a chemical.

We could get more specific than that.  And note the issue here is the GMO crop made to not die from the herbicide, which then makes the farmer on that field spray it like a wildman, which then kills the neighboring vineyard.  Maybe we should all stop pretending the issue with GMO isn't that it makes the food unsafe per se, but the entire farking system unsafe.  GMO is a process problem, not necessarily a health problem.

I say "not necessarily" because no one signs off on GMO modifications.  If a food is deemed safe, frankenstein variants aren't re-verified.  But sure, let's just assume that no modification will ever have harmful health effects ever.  It still farks up the planet.


99% of this rant is unnecessary. The problem is overspraying leading to off-site property damage. It doesn't matter what you're spraying when this occurs.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IamAwake: smed7: IamAwake: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.

Never spray H2O on to food?  Water is a chemical.

We could get more specific than that.  And note the issue here is the GMO crop made to not die from the herbicide, which then makes the farmer on that field spray it like a wildman, which then kills the neighboring vineyard.  Maybe we should all stop pretending the issue with GMO isn't that it makes the food unsafe per se, but the entire farking system unsafe.  GMO is a process problem, not necessarily a health problem.

I say "not necessarily" because no one signs off on GMO modifications.  If a food is deemed safe, frankenstein variants aren't re-verified.  But sure, let's just assume that no modification will ever have harmful health effects ever.  It still farks up the planet.

That's a nice tangent you went off on there...I'd suggest decaf.

if you think the exact thing that caused this exact problem to occur is tangential to the problem itself, then dunno what to tell you.


You seem to have a GMO axe to grind & that's fine, but my initial comment was about the fact that the spraying has to occur at all.   And the only way we can control either of those practices is to vote with our wallets so I'm sure that means you source all of your food from locally grown producers & favor organic practices over traditional mono-culture style farming, right chief?
 
Running Wild
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Artisan Sandwich: Dicamba has a long history of working a little too well, and when a guy wants to spray in 20mph winds the drift is a serious issue. Dicamba is a great product though. Just use it properly.


The problem isn't just simple overspray. Once applied, if it is hot enough and dry enough outside, dicamba can actually vaporize off of the applied area and redeposit downwind. Compared to a mist, the vapor can travel longer distances with less airflow, and requires considering a lot more meteorological conditions than just the current wind speed. Many herbicides, at least those labeled for residential use, will contraindicate use above n°F (varies by product) for exactly that reason.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: give me doughnuts: felching pen: Vtimlin: Are we dicamba tolerant?

Are we genetically modified?

Are we plants?

I do feel like a fern at times.


Why can't we be ferns?
Why can't we be ferns?
Why can't we be ferns?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dicamba kills everything around me
BEANS get the crops in
Dolla dolla bill y'all
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I saw a movie about Cuba in the Omni and they discussed how since the embargo they don't use pesticides and herbicides and as a result their coral reefs are the heathiest in the world.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

smed7: You seem to have a GMO axe to grind & that's fine, but my initial comment was about the fact that the spraying has to occur at all.


For better or worse, spraying is easier on the soil than tilling.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

felching pen: Vtimlin: Are we dicamba tolerant?

Are we genetically modified?


Not yet
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Starting to look a lot less like an "oopsie doopsie, did we do that?" and more and more like an old fashioned strong arm racket along the lines of "buy our seeds or you will grow nothing".
 
abmoraz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IamAwake: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.

Never spray H2O on to food?  Water is a chemical.

We could get more specific than that.  And note the issue here is the GMO crop made to not die from the herbicide, which then makes the farmer on that field spray it like a wildman, which then kills the neighboring vineyard.  Maybe we should all stop pretending the issue with GMO isn't that it makes the food unsafe per se, but the entire farking system unsafe.  GMO is a process problem, not necessarily a health problem.

I say "not necessarily" because no one signs off on GMO modifications.  If a food is deemed safe, frankenstein variants aren't re-verified.  But sure, let's just assume that no modification will ever have harmful health effects ever.  It still farks up the planet.


Solving this issue is what I do for a living.  While you (and the article) are not entirely correct, there is a lot of truth in what you claim.  Farmers do spray like crazy ... at first, but as someone else said above, chemical companies will do anything to make a profit and those chemicals are expensive.  Spraying like a wildman has an initial results of "I got a great crop!" but when the profit plans are run at the end of the year, most farmers find out that it isn't as great as it first appears.

What I do is use science to tell the farmers "Hey, you only need to spray here, here, and over there.  You don't need to waste time, product, and money dousing your entire field.  Also, you can't spray on Tuesday, because the weather forecast says the wind gusts will be over 10mph and you can't spray today because it's going to rain and that will wash away the pesticide before it can work.  When you spray this, you cannot re-enter the field for 6 days (to allow it to work and degrade off so as to not interact with other possible applications) nor can you harvest for 14 days (EPA rules, etc...)"

We use aerial photography (drone, plane, and satellite), sampling of the fields (soil and tissue), infra and near-infra red spectroscopy (DVI and NDVI), previous crop yields (to estimate the amount of nutrients removed from the fields), other applications (fertilizer and pesticides), and moisture content among other things.

The goal is to get a maximized yield with minimal application of products to not only save the farmer money, but to limit the amount of products that get sprayed on the harvestables.  It's a win for everyone.
 
adamatari
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I saw a movie about Cuba in the Omni and they discussed how since the embargo they don't use pesticides and herbicides and as a result their coral reefs are the heathiest in the world.


It probably has a lot to do with using less fertilizer as well. Nitrogen run off is known to kill reefs and everything else in the water too, but somehow that's just seen as the price of doing business.

Farming practices today are thoroughly industrial and the downside to that is they kill a lot of things. Upside is cheap food, for the time being, but since it also kills the soil you've got to keep up with the fertilizer.

We may get a luxury life for us relatively rich people (globally) but damn our systems are built on everything dying, and no way that can go on forever.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abmoraz: IamAwake: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.

Never spray H2O on to food?  Water is a chemical.

We could get more specific than that.  And note the issue here is the GMO crop made to not die from the herbicide, which then makes the farmer on that field spray it like a wildman, which then kills the neighboring vineyard.  Maybe we should all stop pretending the issue with GMO isn't that it makes the food unsafe per se, but the entire farking system unsafe.  GMO is a process problem, not necessarily a health problem.

I say "not necessarily" because no one signs off on GMO modifications.  If a food is deemed safe, frankenstein variants aren't re-verified.  But sure, let's just assume that no modification will ever have harmful health effects ever.  It still farks up the planet.

Solving this issue is what I do for a living.  While you (and the article) are not entirely correct, there is a lot of truth in what you claim.  Farmers do spray like crazy ... at first, but as someone else said above, chemical companies will do anything to make a profit and those chemicals are expensive.  Spraying like a wildman has an initial results of "I got a great crop!" but when the profit plans are run at the end of the year, most farmers find out that it isn't as great as it first appears.

What I do is use science to tell the farmers "Hey, you only need to spray here, here, and over there.  You don't need to waste time, product, and money dousing your entire field.  Also, you can't spray on Tuesday, because the weather forecast says the wind gusts will be over 10mph and you can't spray today because it's going to rain and that will wash away the pesticide before it can work.  When you spray this, you cannot re-enter the field for 6 days (to allow it to work and degrade off so as to not interact with other possible applications) nor can you harvest for 14 days (EPA rules, etc...)"

We use aerial photography (drone, plane, and satellite), sampling of the fields (soil and tissue), infra and near-infra red spectroscopy (DVI and NDVI), previous crop yields (to estimate the amount of nutrients removed from the fields), other applications (fertilizer and pesticides), and moisture content among other things.

The goal is to get a maximized yield with minimal application of products to not only save the farmer money, but to limit the amount of products that get sprayed on the harvestables.  It's a win for everyone.


Especially for the welfare queens in red hats.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IamAwake: DoBeDoBeDo: smed7: Again with the spraying of chemicals onto our food.
This is only a good idea if you're a shareholder.farmer who wants a yield of greater than 0.

FTFY

odd, seems we had crop yields prior to late 2016...


Because we used pesticides like Roundup which is now either costly because of recent court decisions or the weeds have become resistant to it.   Farming techniques and tools change, shocking I know.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have Hidranditis Suppurative and I have found out that "Round up" is the cause of my ailment. If I don't eat organic, rice & soy corn products I have break outs. It's hard to not do do but I try.......did lose 100 pounds tryin though.
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*opps if I do eat the non organic I'll have break outs.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: I once got in to an argument with a couple of farkers about roundup and how my problem with GMOs was not the modification itself but the fact that farmers were using roundup to dry down thier crop before harvest.  I got shouted down with "THEY DON'T DO THAT!!!  ONCE IT RAINS THE PESTICIDES ARE WASHED OFF AND ARE NO DANGER TO ANYONE."  I had to go to the fncking website and screen shot the page where MONSANTO was telling farmers that a GREAT way to dry down crops before harvest was to SPRAY IT WITH ROUNDUP!  I posted the link to the page and was promptly ignored by the shouters.  At that point I decided I didn't care if they gave themselves cancer.  Fnck stupid people.


I have also been saying this. A few of the FARK farmers here say they do not do this practice.  So it's mostly corporate farmers doing it, I suspect.

Wheat is a problem because of this.  Not because they have a wheat allergy (most of the time).

Similarly, garlic from China has a chemical problem that causes digestive issues. The good garlic doesn't do that (most of the time). But now there's Facebook groups of people allergic to garlic - who actually just have a problem with the methyl bromide or whatever they spray that's 60x worse than bleach.

Lastly, Bayer is the reason most of Elkhart Indiana is a superfund site. They have a long history of dumping horrible chemical residue from processing and manufacturing.  It's the most densely populated superfund region in the country if I remember correctly. Or it used to be.

Be more careful with chemicals, people. Even detergents with scent are often repackaged chemicals to disperse instead of paying massive toxic dump fees for disposal.  Free & clear with no scent is the way to go. Your kidneys and liver will thank you.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: But the man I sold the cow to said they were magic beans.


Well, they are, provided you plant them, then climb the giant vines and brave the giant HOA for control over farming rights.

You'll need the Lollipop Guild on your side.  They've got the best experts in Fairytale Law in this whole half of the kingdom.  Just don't dispute the bill. Last time someone tried that, they got a house dropped on their kneecaps.
 
wantingout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i don't know why cancer rates are skyrocketing!
 
