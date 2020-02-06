 Skip to content
(KTVO Kirksville)   Missouri lawmakers trying to ban kindergarten students from vaping at school   (ktvo.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Missouri Bill  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm so old - did your high school have a smoking tree? or something like it?
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

probesport: [ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.net image 640x360]


No son of mine is using pussy sticks!
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whats next, Stalin??
Taking away their handguns??
 
Advernaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remember when high school had a smoking pit?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I'm so old - did your high school have a smoking tree? or something like it?


Library steps in the back of school.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meahwhile, in the teacher's lounge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
siyuntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, Ive substitute taught kindergarten, and nowadays those kids vape all the freaking time. Good farking luck with that, Missouri.
 
gojirast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is Missouri. They're allowed to marry there at that age in most of the state, as long as it's to kin.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: FirstDennis: I'm so old - did your high school have a smoking tree? or something like it?

Library steps in the back of school.


The big tree on the trail by the gym.
 
probesport
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Remember when high school had a smoking pit?


I remember when high school WAS a smoking pit.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [bing.com image 474x355]


More like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I'm so old - did your high school have a smoking tree? or something like it?


My high school was essentially a square with a courtyard in the middle. You were allowed to smoke in the courtyard - but only if you were 18.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I'm so old - did your high school have a smoking tree? or something like it?


Didn't read before I wrote but we had a pit (half the front yard) where teachers and students smoked together.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

probesport: Advernaut: Remember when high school had a smoking pit?

I remember when high school WAS a smoking pit.


We'd also smoke hash in the bathroom of the varsity team (senior football change room) with janitor Joe.
 
