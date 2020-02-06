 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Civil War artillery shell found by construction crew in South Carolina looks like a wine bottle but tastes way worse   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Civil War artillery shell, American Civil War, South Carolina, North Carolina, World War I, Southern United States, Shell, Confederate States of America  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually the taste is quite explosive.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm  no EOD guy but it looks a little more modern to me. I'll wager we do have such an expert Farker around so I look forward to learning something.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Saintly Confederate shell or a vile, destructive, Northern Aggressor weapon of mass destruction designed to maim and kill innocent, states right loving peace-mongers shell?
 
probesport
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Teacher must teach, and the preacher must preach
Miner must dig in the mine
I ride the rods, trusting in God
And hugging my bottle of wine
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So much for booming businesses in Charleston.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's from when the Germans bombed SC.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They had shells like that in the 1860s. So I'd buy that. It's in seriously good shape though. Like someone dumped it more recently, stolen from a collection. Hopefully they disarm it and save it.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: That's from when the Germans bombed SC.


Yeah but it wasn't over.
 
