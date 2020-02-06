 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   To prove her entire family is a bunch of slobs, genius mum attaches money to rubbish around the house to see if they'll pick it up. After six days of it still all laying around she now knows they're slobs   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Social media, Sun  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 9:24 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, maybe, she could have, I dunno, chosen a partner in life who accepted some responsibility regarding household maintenance and spent some time raising her kids to understand their own role in keeping up the household?

But hey, she got a Sun article so she must be a winner in life.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You could, maybe, stop feeding them? catering to them? wiping their asses all the time? perhaps that will work?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Scottish Sun... isn't that banjo music in bagpipes?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She made the mess. She's the slob.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, nice try, mom.  I'm not getting a funnel-web spider bite that way, thanks.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've never referred to an individual piece of trash (or garbage) as a piece of rubbish.  Rubbish is a collective noun or a metaphor.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: You could, maybe, stop feeding them? catering to them? wiping their asses all the time? perhaps that will work?


My brother's girlfriend was a slob so he tried not cleaning up after her for a while to make a point. He gave up after a month because it turned out she was so lazy she had no problem living in filth. They're not together now.

Some people are just gross and are comfortable with it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: .

Some people are just gross and are comfortable with it.


Reaching uncomfortable at different places doesn't prove as much as you think.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Well....Alrighty....Then: You could, maybe, stop feeding them? catering to them? wiping their asses all the time? perhaps that will work?

My brother's girlfriend was a slob so he tried not cleaning up after her for a while to make a point. He gave up after a month because it turned out she was so lazy she had no problem living in filth. They're not together now.

Some people are just gross and are comfortable with it.


Some people do not want to be helped. But at least you can say you've tried. Glad to hear he left that cesspool. He will find someone that appreciates his kindness!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Or, maybe, she could have, I dunno, chosen a partner in life who accepted some responsibility regarding household maintenance and spent some time raising her kids to understand their own role in keeping up the household?

But hey, she got a Sun article so she must be a winner in life.


There used to be a time when I saw your name as the Boobies and I knew it was going to be hilarious and everyone would have a good laugh.  The article would be shiat, and I'm sure the only reason it went green is because you made a funny comment.  Now you're miserable.  Go back to being funny.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's genius to come up with a plan that makes more work for yourself, does not accomplish your goal, and then publicly biatch about your family to a bunch of strangers on the internet instead?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report