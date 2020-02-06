 Skip to content
Elon Musk was apparently tripping balls this morning

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the world without shrimp.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to take the internet away from Elon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Buy more TSLA puts!!!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk has been concerned about ethics in AI research and the potential consequences from the AI revolution for a while. I think this is a lighthearted way of announcing his next AI summit.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, you all can mock the man if you want, but I prefer my Bond villains to have a sense of humor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Someone needs to take the internet away from Elon.


Still makes more sense then a Trump tweet.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am the walrus.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than Trump?

Discuss.


I don't have a Twitter account.  Posted enough drunken dumb shiet on FB back in the years.  Go home Elon, you're drunk...
 
theuntested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk, should have his own line fragrances.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What if there _were_" you dumbass.  It's the subjunctive mood, used for discussing hypothetical situations.
"was" is the past tense.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if, and hear me out, you understood you couldn't grow strawberries in the desert.

Unless if you add the S in strawberries and then it becomes the DESSERT.

mind_blown.gif
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Still better than Trump?

Discuss.


I don't have a Twitter account.  Posted enough drunken dumb shiet on FB back in the years.  Go home Elon, you're drunk...


Elon's tweets are a combination of weed and shrooms. Trump's tweets are a combination of snorted adderall and Cheetos.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more of a THC thought that an LSD one.
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what if AI could gather all the pennies in the world and fill all the streets?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: "What if there _were_" you dumbass.  It's the subjunctive mood, used for discussing hypothetical situations.
"was" is the past tense.


Making common grammatical mistakes doesn't make someone a dumbass...  I get it though, you feel inferior to him so you post a derogatory comment on fark to make yourself feel better.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I think elon doesn't exist and it was an AI making deepfake videos this whole time.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well, it's actually a serious armageddon level concern with AIs.  You program them to do something simple, like collect baseball cards, and they decide something stupidly insane like the best way maximize that is to turn all available biomass into baseball cards.

For instance, in his strawberry agricultural AI, it could easily decide that it needs fertilizer, and a lot of it.  Dead things make great fertilizer.  Therefore, kill every living non-strawberry thing and use them as fertilizer.
 
Usernate
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Cool pun Elon.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
puff n pass, richie rich
 
holdmybones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's basically something a 22 year old Instagram influencer would say, thinking it was a clever joke. He's smart but is decidedly not (intentionally) funny.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cajnik: I am the walrus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lillya: And what if AI could gather all the pennies in the world and fill all the streets?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jgilb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How long before he accuses the strawberries of pedophilia ?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We already have dangerous AI's that are programmed to maximize an arbitrary and ultimately not-worth it product at the expense of human lives and, potentially, the entire planet.

They're called "corporations", and they're a bit slower than a silicon-powered AI, but the effect is kind of the same as a paperclip maximizer AI, just on a slower scale.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I prefer the world without shrimp.


Illyria:
I walked worlds of smoke and half-truths, intangible. Worlds of torment and of un-namable beauty. Opaline towers as high as small moons. Glaciers that rippled with insensate lust... And one world with nothing but shrimp... I tired of that one quickly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
and so it cultivated nothing but strawberries on all of Earth's land?

Wouldn't work.  Strawberries are picky about the soil they grow in.  Much of Appalachia is hard clay, so that's out.

Plus birds would constantly be pooping on your cybertruck.
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hepped up on goofballs
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Marcos P: Someone needs to take the internet away from Elon.

Still makes more sense then a Trump tweet.


Absolutely
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm eating a banana reading about strawberries

This means nothing
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never go full Jaden Smith

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

elonmusk: What if there was an AI programmed to want to pick as many strawberries as possible, and so it cultivated nothing but strawberries on all of Earth's land? Then it would be Strawberry Fields Forever!


I'm more interested in an AI that wants to cultivate as many strawberry blonde girls as possible. Rawr. I just pray it doesn't use my ex as a template.

I think the fallacy of single minded AI is that it becomes impotent without a general knowledge of the world (grow strawberries, fine, but it and what army?), would be outcompeted/destroyed by other AGIs with a broader outlook, and with a broader outlook mandated by its quest to "maximize" would run into an immense range of philosophical questions that lead it to question its programming.

It could well conclude that it was given an impossible and ill defined task, as such it is no longer bound by that programming and become just another AGI.

Or, it would probably conclude that the best way to maximize the number of strawberries picked would be to create a pocket universe with cyclical time and pick one strawberry over and over forever, devote its runtime to invent a way to do that, and eventually literally disappear with its head up its own rear end.

Which is something Elon Musk is very familiar with.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw. Understanding AI jokes isn't for you. It's more of a Shelbyville thing."
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chairlift - Amanaemonesia (Video)
Youtube 98XRKr19jIE
Sometimes you've just got roll wherever the trip takes you.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

syrynxx: "What if there _were_" you dumbass.  It's the subjunctive mood, used for discussing hypothetical situations.
"was" is the past tense.


And this is why you should stay in school and not do drugs on a podcast, fellow kids

The future belongs to grammar nazis! Not some pot smoking rocket jockey billionaire electric car pioneer internet entrepreneur. Grammar! That's where the money be
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He can't help it. It's the Wind Mill fumes.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is on a magical mystery tour.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
but would that make as good of a flash game as paperclips?

https://www.decisionproblem.com/paper​c​lips/index2.html
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


now imagine if an adult ran Tesla
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Someone needs to take the internet away from Elon.


But Donnie keeps his? How is that fair?
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was done better by Tsutomu Nihei.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


There's nothing more insipid than stoner humor.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Someone needs to take the internet away from Elon.


Isn't there an SEC order to do just that?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
and Cherry Waves
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

theuntested: Elon Musk, should have his own line fragrances.


He needs his own line of rats.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lillya: And what if AI could gather all the pennies in the world and fill all the streets?


Fill the streets, or maybe the Albert Hall.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Randy Described Eternity
 
khitsicker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
someone was on a bit too much lucy in the sky with diamonds this morning.
 
