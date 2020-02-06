 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   You young men with foot fetishes know you want to pay $200 an hour to this 60-year-old grandma and her X-rated cam girl performances. Oh YEAH   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Giggity, The Sun, The Times, News of the World, Newspaper, News International, News Corporation, Apostrophe, control of my life  
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kill it with FIRE!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee [DEEP BREATH] eeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwww.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once looked up our lord Cthulu with my naked eyes and it was more pleasant than this.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling bullshiat.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU GO WITH YOUR BAD SELF DIRTY GRANDMA!
There's a niche for everyone in the pervy community.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only need 2 or 3 whales to keep a stream funded.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go in the opposite direction and say that she's providing a service people want, so I can't hate on her for that. She's somebody's fetish - literally.
 
Argyle82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know many of you Farkers just fapped to a 50 year old on national TV last Sunday so 60 isn't a stretch.

*clicks on link*

Oh.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrugs*

Would still choose over Lena Dunham, any day of the week.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a rough sixty. My little old neighbor lady has twenty-some-odd years on this one and looks closer to sixty than she does.

I can almost smell the Mistys and Wild Turkey through the screen.

Counterpoint: She's probably a lot of fun.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has feet of a woman half her age.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I drink. I drink to forget.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
nope, not for me.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'd party with her, but I'm not paying to watch her make videos.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She has a nose ring, something more appropriate for horse, IMO.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Argyle82: I know many of you Farkers just fapped to a 50 year old on national TV last Sunday so 60 isn't a stretch.

*clicks on link*

Oh.


This.
I'm 57, so I checked out the link, expecting some fine mature quail. That wasn't it.

*eye bleach*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Used to date a girl with many fetishes who was fascinated with the entire gamut, and so one of the funniest phone calls I ever got was from her sitting in a parking lot as she was leaving her mall retail job, and the first thing she said:

"I'm in front of the TJ-Maxx, and there's this huge lit up mural of just women's feet wearing pretty shoes. Do you think the foot fetishists come here and just wank it to that?"

"Uh... Hi, Dear! Hello to you too!"
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*Looks at the grandmother*

*Looks down at feet*

*Looks back at the grandmother *

Well, I guess if my kids were ever starving...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Foot Fetish community has many facets, for example, I cater to size queens.

E-mail in profile.  Accept Visa, Mastercard, Amex or Squirting Daisy, Joy Buzzer and Foot Locker Coupons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like Katy Perry after ten minutes in the microwave.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

vomit 9-11 times
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never should have taken that "Special Assignments Reporter" job with The Sun.....
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Funny thing about guys with foot fetish: only some of them want a sexy beautiful foot. Many prefer dirty, ugly, scary Yeti-feet.
All the better to plant up your ass & stomp you down to 7-11 with, my dears.
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a lot of thigh sag. In addition to all the other issues mentioned and not yet mentioned.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She really, really let herself go
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hate Sun articles about the US. They write the person talking like they are a Brit, instead of how an American would talk. So then you extra know it's a bunch of BS.

/Good for her, though. Ain't no shame, ladies do your thing
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a rough 60.


Never thought I'd say that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the social security check is just enough to not die. Thanks fiscally responsible turds.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oblig.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tammi has an adult son, though she doesn't speak with him because of political and religious differences

.

He's totally cool with her being a foot-slut though.
 
gbv23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My friend just turned 60 and she is plenty hot
(but she's the exception)

yes I'm old
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was sitting in intake at County, looking down at my feet feeling sorry for myself when I realized, "boy I have some pretty feet."
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Older guy checking in....

<views link>

....well, she seems enthusiastic at least. My 56 year old wife is way more attractive[1].

1. No, I'm not saying that just because I have to.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I scrolled through the comments in here and still ended up clicking. Don't be like me.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, I don't see what's supposedly so "ew" about it. I mean, she's not 20. (shrug) Who cares?

She seems like a fun hang. Unlike most people her age, apparently. You do you, girl.
 
turboke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm 36 and I would consensually hit this 60 year old so hard that whoever pulled ... you know the drill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brap: The Foot Fetish community has many facets, for example, I cater to size queens.

E-mail in profile.  Accept Visa, Mastercard, Amex or Squirting Daisy, Joy Buzzer and Foot Locker Coupons.

[Fark user image 850x526]


Rule 34, my friend... Rule 34.
 
