(FOX6Now)   Gas station faces closure after hosting porn shoot. "Keep in mind, it was right next to the chips, and across from the sunflower seeds"   (fox6now.com) divider line
27
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
TFA suggests it was just one person in the video...there are a couple of skeevy stores around town where it wouldn't be surprising to see someone snapping their Slim Jim in the donut aisle. Guess there's an audience for anything online, though...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And no ones asks how the alderman found this video.  Guess he was doing research on his own time.
 
mikey15
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"What if your daughter had walked in?" asked Martin Childs, pastor of nearby Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. "What if your sister had walked in? What if your mother had walked in?"

They have those videos on Porn Hub also.
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank you, cum again!
 
OldJames
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems like their business would grow
 
Guns n' Farkin Roses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
Hey, you guys see the game?
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: And no ones asks how the alderman found this video.  Guess he was doing research on his own time.


They said one of his constituents stumbled upon it by accident on Pornhub, you know how you accidentally search for men jerking in public, and reported it.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My hometown! Milwaukee, an Algonquin word for "sex between the chips and sunflower seeds".
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"it can happen to you cus it happened to me"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"What if your daughter had walked in?" asked Martin Childs, pastor of nearby Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. "What if your sister had walked in? What if your mother had walked in?"

Dude.  There's worse things in the bible.  Here, I'll get you started:

Come, let us make our father drink wine, and we will lie with him, that we may preserve the lineage of our father

Also, I'd expect that if my mother walked in she'd either 1)Join if if she was cool with it or 2) beat feet if she wasn't.  She sure wouldn't stand in the middle of the street publicly decrying...judging...the behavior of others.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looked up the video. Really not worth the effort. And no chips or sunflower seed were used in the act.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA City officials might never have known about the video but for one thing. Allen uploaded it to Pornhub with "35th and Townsend" in the video clip's title.

"It was actually a constituent who saw it online and brought it to my attention," Rainey said.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Screw it. Can't find a good gif.

Clerks: 37 Dicks in a row
Youtube QCLYDpNwvlw
 
Gunboat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hate to say something positive about a Fox affiliate link, but TFA is actually pretty good and informative.  It also linked to a document from the gas station's lawsuit to overturn the business license suspension.

From TFA: At the hearing, Alderman Rainey appeared in person, and testified that he watched the video of the Incident....
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But has he ever got busy in a Burger King bathroom?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunboat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Correction:

From TFA the lawsuitAt the hearing, Alderman Rainey appeared in person, and testified that he watched the video of the Incident....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Personally, I prefer to munch before I pump, but whatevs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, he pumped the gas?
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"He has more than 67-thousand subscribers to his 'channel' on the adult website PornHub."

That was before all the free advertising though. I imagine it's already climbed past that.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The worst part was when he'd go out to fill up a car and when it was almost full he'd pull the nozzle out and spray it all over the car.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
♫ hotter than a two dollar pistol she was the fastest thing around....♫
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom gas station snack aisle.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ifky: [i.pinimg.com image 480x360]


Right there in front of the shock absorbers...
 
groppet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nothing about the hotness of the girl.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Report