 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'David Baird had his gun in hand after his neighbor John Stafford was allegedly trying to break down their shared fence with a Roomba vacuum cleaner.'   (kfor.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2020 at 8:05 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They bring a gun, you bring a vacuum.
They put one of yours in the hospital, you put one of theirs in the dustbin.

THAT's the Chicago way.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Know I I know he's white?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THE ROBOTS ARE ATTACKING!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow.  Also flying fecal matter and the bomb squad and the SWAT team showed up.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: Know I I know he's white?


No. Do you you he's?
 
skinink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"He is still sitting in the Oklahoma County Jail facing a complaint of "planning an act of violence"."

Well, that complaint sounds legal and airtight.
 
gojirast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 "This is my rifle, This is my gun..."
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I was scared for my family," Baird said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So, is this a family of cats?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baka-san: Know I I know he's white?


Prejudice?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report