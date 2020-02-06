 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Chewbacca roar contest asked fans to call a number and leave a voicemail with their best Chewie impression   (nj.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I think that was on "Lucifer". Lucifer started a contest like that and gave out Detective Douche's phone number. So every time he answered the phone he'd get a wookiee growl in his ear.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*yodels into phone*
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Republican National Committee.  How can we be more evil?
AAAAAAAAAAARRRRAAAAAAG!
Republican National Committee.  How can we be more evil?
AAAAAAAAAAARRRRAAAAAAG!
Republican National Committee.  How can we be more evil?
AAAAAAAAAAARRRRAAAAAAG!
Republican National Committee.  How can we be more evil?
AAAAAAAAAAARRRRAAAAAAG!
Republican National Committee.  How can we be more evil?
AAAAAAAAAAARRRRAAAAAAG!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did this at work to a guy that was on vacation....he got about 40 entrants
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, next time I have to fart I will call the number.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chewbacca toiletpaper
Youtube IXZfDbaIMgc
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I think that was on "Lucifer". Lucifer started a contest like that and gave out Detective Douche's phone number. So every time he answered the phone he'd get a wookiee growl in his ear.


I was going to say that's a pretty clever prank for a high school freshman.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


CHEWBACCA SSOOOOUUUNNDD!!!!!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My one year old developed a Chewbacca roar at about 3 months old.  I've got some great videos of that.  Especially the one in front of the Star Wars poster.

Unfortunately, when he does it, it means he's angry.  So it should have been Chewie outside of the trash compactor in the background.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It must be pretty depressing knowing that your main purpose is to pander for "funny" or "smart" button on Fark from strangers by correlating political topics on every thread.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It must be pretty depressing knowing that your main purpose is to pander for "funny" or "smart" button on Fark from strangers by correlating political topics on every thread.


Yeah, it is.  I was thinking of that lady from Office Space who spent all day saying "Initech, can you please hold" and was picturing Chewie  growling, hanging up and calling back but then I went low hanging fruit.

Han:  Chewie, did you ever get through to Initech?
Chewie:  AAAAAAAAAARRRRAAAG!
Han:  guess we'll have to buy our Flux Capacitor somewhere else.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cokebacca
Youtube myhYNsRXYgs
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Silent Night by Chewbacca
Youtube Vd79mpzBnJ4
 
msinquefield
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Audio or it didn't happen...I am deeply saddened by the deletion of these voicemails!
 
